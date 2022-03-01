PÜR Expands Glow-Getting Skincare Collection with Launch of New Niacinamide Drops

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for Spring Glow Up season, clean beauty brand PÜR is launching its new radiance-boosting Go with the Glow Niacinamide Drops to help give beauty lovers their daily dose of glow. Designed to help bring skin out of hibernation, these powerhouse drops help even the appearance of skin tone, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and instantly hydrate skin for a complexion that appears luminous and brighter.

"Brighter-looking skin is on everyone's wish list, which inspired us to create this multitasking skincare product formulated with Niacinamide," says KC Giddings, Executive Vice President, General Manager of PÜR Beauty. "Go with the Glow filled a gap in our portfolio for a new serum formulated with brightening ingredients to provide an instant radiant glow and brighter results over time."

Velvety smooth upon application, these glowy Niacinamide Drops veil the complexion with a gentle blend of age-defying skincare ingredients like Vitamin C to help promote healthier-looking skin. The multitasking skincare superstar, Niacinamide, helps to balance the appearance of skin tone and texture while also helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

A superfood blend of ingredients including Kale, Spinach, Aloe and Lavender moisturize and pamper the complexion. Rich in antioxidants, these glow-getting drops help reduce the appearance of shine and redness for a softer, fresher, more hydrated appearance of skin. Moisture-locking Squalene and brightness-boosting Vitamin C deeply condition skin to help promote a more even appearance of the complexion.

Go with the Glow Niacinamide Drops are ideal for all skin types as an addition to both AM and PM skincare routines. Application is PÜR and simple. To apply, beauty lovers can press one to two pumps of drops onto freshly cleansed skin. As a pro tip, these Niacinamide Drops can be mixed in with PÜR Love Your Selfie Foundation or 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer for the ultimate hydrating glow.

Go with the Glow Niacinamide Drops are available for purchase online now at purcosmetics.com or in-store at ULTA. Coming soon to Shoppers Drug Mart and Macy's.

About PÜR:

Since the brand's inception in 2002, we have redefined clean beauty with one mission in mind—to offer PÜR Beauties multitasking beauty solutions that support—never compromise—their lifestyle. Designed to accentuate your natural-born beauty, our complete product mix is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best…long after the makeup comes off!

PÜR offers those of all ages, races and skin types high-performance beauty solutions and skin-loving products. By focusing as much on the ingredients left out of formulas as included, PÜR sets the standard for a better kind of beauty. From efficacious complexion and color makeup to transformative skincare, our skin-enhancing formulas are clinically proven to deliver. PÜR is proud to be cruelty free, paraben free, gluten free, talc free, petrolatum free, mineral oil free and SLS free. To learn more, visit http://www.purcosmetics.com.

