ALYI Looks To Expand EV Sales By Accepting Cryptocurrency

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc.'s ALYI together with Revolt Token Corporation (RVLT) today announced ALYI will accept RVLT in exchange for the purchase of ALYI electric motorcycle taxis in a managed commercial purchase program.
RVLT can be purchased in exchange for cash or another cryptocurrency. In turn, RVLT can be exchanged for the purchase of ALYI electric motorcycle taxis that will be leased to driver/operators generating revenue for the electric motorcycle taxi owner.
ALYI has existing electric motorcycle taxi operations in Nairobi, Kenya and Addis Ababa. The purchase program announced today is designed to expand the existing operations and also to find buyers interested in expanding the RVLT/ALYI EV Ecosystem into new regions. ALYI is eager to work with buyers looking to bring electric motorcycle taxi operations into new regions.
Interested ALYI electric motorcycle taxis buyers can contact ALYI to explore purchase and program specifics at into@lithiumip.com.
The ALYI electric motorcycle taxi purchase program announced today was introduced by RVLT in an update published by RVLT CEO Henryk Dabrowski. The RVLT CEO update is included in its entirety below:
Dear RVLT and ALYI EV Ecosystem Participants and Enthusiasts:
As our work with ALYI to expand the ALYI EV Ecosystem evolves and matures we continue to enhance utilization and liquidity of RVLT and likewise improve the value of RVLT.
Our latest effort to make a major RVLT utilization improvement is in the implementation of a currency functionality.
We have worked with ALYI to establish an initial program where RVLT can be used to purchase ALYI products and services. In the first purchase program, RVLT can be exchanged for ALYI electric motorcycle taxis. The specifics of the program and the purchases will be announced and managed by ALYI.
This is the first purchase program and ALYI is the first company where RVLT will be accepted as a currency for purchases. RVLT is working with ALYI on additional purchase programs. RVLT is also working with Waterpure International, Inc. WPUR and Priority Aviation, Inc. PJET on other purchase programs.
To improve the liquidity of RVLT, we expect to imminently have RVLT exchange listed.
We have reached agreements with BITMART (www.bitmart.com) and P2PB2B (www.p2pb2b.io) and will start with these 2 exchanges.
We will immediately follow with GokuMarket (www.gokumarket.com) and XT (www.xt.com).
Look for listing announcements coming soon.
Sincerely,
Henryk Dabrowski
CEO Revolt Token
Learn more about Revolt Token at https://rvlttoken.com/.
For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
Alternet Systems, Inc.
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297
SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.
