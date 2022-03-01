The Salvation Army California South Division selects Altus Marketing for Localized Direct Marketing Solutions

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces that The Salvation Army California South Division has selected it as their direct mail, digital and media marketing agency of record. Altus Marketing will work to maximize donor growth by creating an integrated direct marketing solution that reflects the diverse and unique programs offered by the organization in the five regions within the California South Division: from Santa Barbara to the Mexican border. With this approach, the organization will develop deep engagement with donor audiences through personalized communications that reflect the broad range of demographics in Southern California.

Founded in 1865, The Salvation Army pursues its mission to meet human needs on a local and national level. They are committed to serving people of all demographics, ethnicity and lifestyle in every ZIP code that they cover. Each year, they assist approximately 23 million Americans and currently serve in 130 countries around the world.

"Altus Marketing is inspired by The Salvation Army's widespread reach through the many programs and resources they provide to those in need like homeless shelters, summer camps and food pantries," said John Wilkinson, vice president of Client Relations at Altus Marketing. "Our goal is to create direct marketing solutions that align with their values and connect more authentically with their current and future donors in these unique markets by highlighting the many ways that they are serving the needs of these specific areas."

"The Salvation Army California South Division's work is mission-critical in the communities they serve. For them to now take the same community-based approach to their direct mail, digital and media solutions shows that they know their donors care deeply about where they live and work," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Our technological advantage for personalized communication, powered by our CDP solution SimioCloud Connect, will enable Altus Marketing to make cost-effective and centralized data management solutions quickly, driving an integrated, localized and constituent experience."

Altus Marketing's strategic insights and creative innovation will help create transformational growth to further The Salvation Army's impact on the men, women and children they serve in Southern California. Altus Marketing will align its technology and target marketing to relate and reflect the demographic of local donors and the area they live in.

"The Salvation Army exists to meet human needs wherever, whenever and however we can," said Lt. Colonel John Chamness, Divisional Commander. "With the support of Altus Marketing, who exceeded our estimates for growth this past holiday season, we will be able to engage and expand our donor profile and overall involvement with the diverse and culturally rich area that is Southern California, working together to build bright futures for all those we serve."

Learn more about Altus Marketing's direct marketing solutions at altusmktg.com.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

About Altus Marketing

Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.

About Moore

Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever, 1st Degree on behalf of Altus Marketing, 207.841.6110, mmckeever@1stdegree.com

SOURCE Altus Marketing