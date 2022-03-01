Unicon Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Security Standards Re-Certification

GILBERT, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicon, Inc., a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 re-certification across its professional services, cloud services, and company operations. ISO 27001 is an international standard for information security management published in 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization. The rigorous independent third-party audit performed by DQS Management System Solutions ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all corporate data and provides a framework to deliver the highest level of information security management.

"Unicon maintained its ISO 27001 certification through 2021 and has just completed its annual audit for 2022. We are pleased to announce that our auditor, DQS Management Systems Solutions, has recommended us for re-certification again this year," said Unicon Information Security Officer, Frank Mason. "Clients trust us with their sensitive data and this certification provides validation that Unicon will deliver the strongest safeguards and best-of-class protections they demand."

To renew certification, a company must demonstrate the implementation of 114 controls that provide a framework for identifying, treating, and managing information security risks. The ISO 27001 audit process demonstrates an understanding of the need to protect client data and provide support for the vital policies and processes that make this possible. It displays an unwavering commitment to maintaining an information security management system that is demonstrably among the best in our industry.

ISO standards are recognized throughout many different industries all around the world. An ISO 27001:2013 certification guarantees ongoing compliance with stringent security standards and a commitment to risk mitigation and improvement. The standard revolves around a risk assessment-based approach to security: Once risks are identified in an initial assessment, controls are selected and implemented to mitigate them.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Joint Venture Partner of Argos Education, a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2 Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Unicon is also a Google Cloud Partner and a member of the Microsoft Partner Network. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

# # #

Unicon is a Registered Trademark of Unicon, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Jim Layne, Unicon, Inc., 480-558-2444, jlayne@unicon.net

SOURCE Unicon, Inc.