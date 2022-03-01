MSUA Announces 2022 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards Nominees and Keynote Speaker, Roger Lanctot

MCLEAN, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit focused on amplifying the voice of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety, announces the nominees for the 2022 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. The awards will feature keynote speaker Roger Lanctot, Director of Automotive Mobility in the Global Automotive Practice, at Strategy Analytics. The event will be held during the 2022 SATELLITE Conference in Washington, D.C.

"Congratulations to all the 2022 MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards nominees. This year's nominees are bringing an extraordinary range of mobile solutions to commercial, government, enterprise, and consumer users," says Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA. "As we celebrate MSUA's 30-year anniversary, it is a great time to reflect on how far the satellite industry and mobile solutions have come in the last 30 years. We look forward to the next 30 years and all the innovation that will come to fruition. Our keynote speaker, Roger Lanctot, brings over 30 years of perspective to where the future of vehicle satellite connectivity is headed and we are looking forward to hearing his insights," continues Dreher.

"I look forward to recognizing the industry's leading mobile innovations at the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. The satellite industry has been integral for vehicle connectivity and there's never been a more exciting time to analyze all the advancements in the race to bring connectivity to a broad range of vehicles," says Roger Lanctot, Director of Automotive Mobility in the Global Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics. "The use cases are as varied as the new technologies and solutions coming to market. We will explore the timing and logistics on the path to vehicle satellite connectivity together," continues Lanctot.

2022 MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovations Awards Nominees (in alphabetical order)



Astrocast

Blue Sky Network

Comtech

Globalsat Group

hiSky Ltd.

Inmarsat

Integrasys

Intelsat

Iridium Communications, Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

Marlink

Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

Omnispace

ORBCOMM

Pivotel

SatLease Capital

Solstar Space

SpaceLink

Speedcast

Square Peg Communications, Inc.

ST Engineering iDirect

Thuraya Telecommunication Company

The MSUA 2022 Satellite Mobile Innovations award categories include:



Company to Watch

5G Hybrid Wireless Mobility Innovation

Connected Mobile Platform Innovation

Mobile User Experience Innovation

Chairman's Award for Outstanding Innovation

Government Mobile Innovation

Mobile Marketing Campaign Award

New Space Mobile Innovation

Startup Mobile Innovation

Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Impact Innovation

Outstanding Leadership in Use of Mobile Solution

Maritime Mobile Innovation

Land Mobile Innovation

Aerospace/Aviation Mobile Innovation

The 2022 judges panel includes Christopher Baugh, President, NSR; Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G, 6G, and IoT Strategic Program, European Space Agency (ESA); Aarti Holla Maini, Secretary General, Global Satellite Operators Association; Chris Quilty, Partner, Quilty Analytics; and Pacôme Révillon, CEO, Euroconsult.

Winners for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards will be announced at a luncheon on March 22, 2022, in room 140 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC during SATELLITE 2022. Advanced tickets and sponsorships are available only until March 4, 2022 – click here.

Details for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards are available at msua.org/awards.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

