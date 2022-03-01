MC Residential Communities partners with Move for Hunger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers are in, and MC Companies has exceeded its goal of providing 100,000 meals in 2021 through its year-long partnership with Move For Hunger. The total of meals raised through food collections and donations equaled 124,174.

For much of the world, 2021 was a year of rebuilding and adapting from the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Throughout the United States, food-insecure communities were hit hard, with more than 42 million people and 1 in 6 children facing hunger every day. MC Companies recognized this need and stepped up, collecting 17,656 pounds of food.

Two MC properties were awarded Property of the Month by Move For Hunger. The Place at Savanna Springs was honored in April and The Place at Fountains at Sun City in November. The Move For Hunger Property Leaderboard for 2021 listed four MC properties among the top ten property companies nationwide.

"It is an honor to partner with Move For Hunger and we are all so excited about the results of our 2021 initiatives," says Director of Philanthropy of MC Companies' Sharing the Good Life Foundation, Lyn Marquis. "We had participation from all 26 of our properties and they are overjoyed with how our residents showed up to help others in such a time of need. This is the MC way, and we are so proud."

This support from MC Companies and many other organizations helped Move For Hunger feed 3.9 million people across North America in 2021. This is the second-highest amount of food Move For Hunger has delivered in a single year during its 13-year existence. In total, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 26 million pounds which equals nearly 22 million meals – half of which has come within the past 3 years.

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multifamily industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

About Residential Communities: MC Residential http://www.mcresidential.com is the Real Estate Management company working directly for assets owned by MC Companies, specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 2001.

