Worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cellulose Solution, Daicel and DKS Among Others

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market reached a value of US$ 1.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), or cellulose gum, refers to the sodium salt derivative of cellulose. It is physiologically inert, chemically stable, odorless, tasteless and white in color. CMC is manufactured using plant-based cellulose, caustic soda and monochloroacetic acid. It is produced by processing alkali cellulose with monochloroacetic acid (MCA) in the presence of a catalyst. CMC exhibits various advantageous thickening and emulsifying properties and is used as an adhesive agent in paper boxes and mosquito coils. It is also utilized as a thickener, stabilizer, binder and dispersant in cosmetics, medicinal drugs, oil drilling fluids and detergents. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including food and beverage, mining, chemical, oil and gas and paper
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Trends:Significant growth in the cosmetics industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. CMC is widely used in cosmetic formulations of creams, lotions, shampoos, face creams and moisturizers as a binding, thickening and stabilizing agent. It is also added to toothpaste to impart a smooth texture and enhance salt tolerance and acid resistance.
Moreover, the increasing product adoption in the food and beverage industry is providing a thrust to the market growth. CMC is utilized in the manufacturing of ready-to-eat (RTE), processed and bakery products and reducing fat levels from gluten-free products and frozen desserts. Additionally, the increasing demand of CMC for the manufacturing of oral, injectable, ophthalmic and topical pharmaceutical formulations is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising consumer preference for natural and organically sourced personal care products, along with the widespread product adoption for separating and concentrating ores in mineral processing, are anticipated to drive the market growth
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on purity level, property and application
Breakup by Purity Level:
- Highly Purified
- Technical Grade
- Industrial Grade
Breakup by Property:
- Thickening Agent
- Stabilizer
- Binder
- Anti-Repository Agent
- Lubricator
- Emulsifier
- Excipient
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Oil and Refining
- Pharmaceutical
- Paint and Textile
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Paper Coating and Household Care
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc, Cellulose Solution Private Limited, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, DKS Co. Ltd, J.M. Huber Corporation, Lamberti S.p.A., Madhu Hydrocolloids Private Limited, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Qingdao Sinocmc Chemical Co. Ltd., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the purity level?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the property?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Purity Level
6.1 Highly Purified
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Technical Grade
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Industrial Grade
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Property
7.1 Thickening Agent
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Stabilizer
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Binder
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Anti-Repository Agent
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Lubricator
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Emulsifier
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Excipient
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Food and Beverages
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Oil and Refining
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Pharmaceutical
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Paint and Textile
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Paper Coating and Household Care
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Cellulose Solution Private Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Daicel Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 DKS Co. Ltd
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 J.M. Huber Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Lamberti S.p.A.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Madhu Hydrocolloids Private Limited
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Qingdao Sinocmc Chemical Co. Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi8qxf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.