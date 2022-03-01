Dechert Continues Global Finance Expansion with Return of Partner Kathleen Mylod

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Kathleen "Kate" Mylod has rejoined the firm's global finance practice as a commercial real estate finance partner based in New York.
Ms. Mylod was previously an associate at Dechert before joining another law firm; she also served as in-house investment counsel at The Hartford, a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. Ms. Mylod is one of several partners who have rejoined Dechert recently, including Jon Burke, Sonia Gioseffi and Alon Goldberger.
Ms. Mylod works with a variety of commercial real estate asset classes, including hospitality, retail, multifamily, office, and condominium. She specializes in mezzanine loan origination, co-lender and intercreditor negotiations, balance sheet lending, preferred equity deals, secondary market transactions, and joint venture work. Her clients include private equity and sovereign wealth funds, investment and commercial banks, and large insurance companies across the United States. Ms. Mylod received a J.D. from New York University School of Law, an M.S.W. from Columbia University and a B.A. magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Georgetown University.
David W. Forti, co-chair of Dechert's global finance and real estate practice groups, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Kate back to Dechert. She is a very talented lawyer with diversified commercial real estate experience across real estate classes; she will be of great value to our clients."
"I am delighted to be back with my friends and colleagues at Dechert, where I will have access to a wider global platform," said Ms. Mylod. "I look forward to leveraging the firm's valuable resources to assist our clients across asset classes in a wide range of commercial real estate finance transactions."
Ms. Mylod joins the global finance practice amid its considerable growth, following the recent additions of leveraged finance partners Alon Goldberger, Ani Ravi, and Soo-Ah Nah; structured credit and collateralized loan obligations partner Jon Burke; and commercial real estate partner Craig Brown.
Dechert is a leading firm in the area of commercial real estate finance, with experience handling the origination of complex commercial real estate loans, as well as securitization and syndication after closing. Dechert provides market-leading, best-in-class service to our clients, helping them to successfully structure and originate complex commercial real estate financings across all asset classes, including securitization, syndication, restructuring and enforcement. Named a 2020 "Real Estate Practice Group of the Year," Dechert is also ranked as a top law firm for Nationwide Real Estate, New York Real Estate Finance and Pennsylvania Real Estate Finance by Chambers and Partners USA and ranked Tier 1 for Real Estate: Finance by The Legal 500 US.
Dechert's global finance group provides a responsive, interdisciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to address the complexities of modern finance transactions across categories and geographies. With more than 170 lawyers in the world's major financial centers, our internationally recognized practice provides clients with innovative deal structuring, creative financing strategies and efficient execution. Our clients receive comprehensive solutions for all of their finance needs.
