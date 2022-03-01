Ethos Asset Management Inc. USA Announces Deal in Turkey with Egeli & Co., a Global Investment Group Managed by Egeli & Co. Family Office

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA , announced a new long-term financing partnership with Egeli & Co., a leading independent investment group dedicated to investments for impact in Turkey and the region.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos, stated,

"We are pleased to announce our deal with Egeli & Co., an innovative investment company. We were very impressed with Founder, Mr Tan Egeli and his know-how especially in; Agribusiness, Medical/Pharmaceutical R & D, Energy, ICT and Socially responsible projects in education, health services and social housing. Egeli & Co has recognized the need to increase its portfolio of impact investments in Turkey but its neighbouring region as well. The fund will generate new job and career opportunities for local people and impact positively on the communities directly served. We continue our growth and presence in Turkey and the region, where we receive new business opportunities steadily every week."

Tan Egeli, Managing Director, Egeli & Co., said,

"We are thankful to Mr. Carlos Santos and Ethos for their support during these unprecedented times. With our "Invest4Impact" project, Egeli & Co makes an important stand for sustainable investments in the region. There is a growing awareness and emerging communities for impact investing, the future of investing. We are investing in a complete ecosystem for impact which will expand our capabilities as an impact investor while returning annual dividends to our stakeholders initiating sustainable, socially responsible investments. We will use fresh funds to capitalize our current businesses in agriculture, and energy sectors and invest further to become a game changing impact investment hub in the region, managed in line with good governance principles and beneficial for all stakeholders. Impact investing is here to stay and grow exponentially over the next decade and beyond."

Hans Kastensmith, Attributed Holdings Managing Partner, said,

"AHI and Attributed Consultancy Turkey are truly pleased to be part of Ethos and the financing of the "Invest4Impact" project. Egeli & Co is a strong, forward-looking financier with great prospects in investments that create a more sustainable world. Our global impact can be greatly expanded by injecting capital into well managed financial groups, assisting experienced investors with the ongoing liquidity needed to deepen their portfolio's and support the growth of top companies worldwide. We as always are very proud to be a primary part of the Ethos team in Turkey as Mr. Santos and his group rapidly expand their footprint in this dynamic world market."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/ .

About Egeli & Co.:

Egeli & Co is a global, dedicated, trend changing investment group seeded and managed by Egeli & Co Family Office. The group is proactive in their intention for positive impact as opposed to merely avoiding negative impacts.

For more information, please visit https://www.egelico.com/

About Attributed Holdings and Attributed Consultancy

Attributed Holdings and its sister firm Attributed Consultancy Turkey is a global holding and consultancy company having strategic partnerships with firms and individuals worldwide.

