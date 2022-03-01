Fisher Investments Recognized for Employee Training and Development Programs

CAMAS, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Training awarded Fisher Investments with the prestigious Training APEX Award (formerly T100 & T125) for 2022. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D). This is the fourth consecutive year Training recognized Fisher Investments as a top employee-training provider.
The Training Apex Awards recognize organizations with the most successful employee L&D programs in the world based on various factors and benchmarking statistics, including:
- Scope of training programs provided
- Detailed formal and informal training programs
- Training linked to business/business unit goals
- Training infrastructure and delivery
"We're honored to be recognized for our employee training and development programs four years running," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "The Training Apex Award is a reflection of our continuous commitment to our employees and to building lifelong careers."
Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital, Greg Miramontes, added, "Our exceptional L&D programs are designed to support and encourage our employees in their journey to building rewarding careers. This award affirms our positive, engaging work environment, where employees can thrive while providing outstanding service to our clients. We believe our employee training programs continue to serve as key drivers for our success."
About Fisher Investments
Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $208 billion in assets globally—over $163 billion for private investors, $42 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.
Fisher Investments Media Contacts
SOURCE Fisher Investments
