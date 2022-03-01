Canada and FCM invest in affordable housing for seniors in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe, affordable, and sustainable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in communities to provide sustainable and affordable housing for residents.
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Garth Frizzell, Past President of FCM announced a $10 million investment through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) initiative to support the redevelopment of two buildings to create 157 units primarily intended for low and moderate-income seniors and people with physical disabilities in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and BC Housing also provided funding for the project. Construction is underway, and the project is expected to be complete by spring 2024.
This project will be one of the first Passive House, affordable, and independent seniors' rental projects in Vancouver. The two new Passive House certified buildings will be operated by Brightside Community Homes Foundation. The project will be purpose-built to help seniors' age in place and will accommodate residents' accessibility needs by designating 20% of the homes for residents with mobility challenges, as well as accessible common areas and amenities designed to enhance community interaction. Brightside will also offer part-time supports and community programming.
This initiative is one of the ways GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative initiatives at the community level. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in the GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like this that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.
These Passive House buildings will consume up to 90 percent less energy than conventional buildings. Applicable to almost any building type or design, the Passive House high-performance building standard is the only internationally recognized energy standard in construction. Certification ensures that designers and consultants are expertly qualified to design buildings to meet the standard.
Quotes
"Canadians expect all levels of government to work together to tackle climate change and the housing crisis. Our government is pleased to support this project, one that will provide seniors with an environmentally-friendly and affordable place to live in Vancouver."
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources
"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing right here in Vancouver to help improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, more seniors and people with physical disabilities in Vancouver will now have access to affordable homes. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."
The Honourable Ahmed Hussen
Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
"When lower-income families, persons with disabilities, and seniors have access to safe, accessible housing, our entire communities are better off. I'm so excited for all the residents who will soon call 1425 and 1451 East 12th Avenue home, and to know these units will help us get one step closer to a more inclusive, barrier-free Canada."
The Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
"FCM's Green Municipal Fund helps municipalities and their partners adopt climate solutions faster. The investments announced today will help Brightside Community Homes Foundation provide energy-efficient, affordable housing to seniors in Vancouver. Our front-line expertise enables us to get results where Canadians need it most. We deliver results with our partners – helping cities and communities tackle affordable housing challenges and build a greener, more sustainable country. Together, we are on the path to net-zero."
Garth Frizzell
Past President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities
"We are proud to work with CMHC and FCM on this redevelopment of 157 new secure, affordable rental homes for seniors and people with physical disabilities. This is an important project for Brightside as the new buildings will support the needs of current and future residents, helping ensure seniors are able to remain in their community and age in place. Passive House certification means a reduced carbon footprint, as well as increased energy savings for residents. With funding in place, we are excited to begin construction and look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes and seeing the community grow."
William Azaroff
Chief Executive Officer, Brightside Community Homes Foundation
Quick Facts
- The Government of Canada endowed the $300-million SAH initiative as part of a $950-million expansion of FCM's GMF in Budget 2019.
- The SAH initiative helps housing providers retrofit existing units for higher energy performance or build new affordable housing to net-zero standards, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and supporting municipalities in achieving their climate change plan objectives.
- Since launching in May 2020, GMF has approved $56.3M in funding for 94 SAH projects that will retrofit or build more than 22,500 units of net-zero or deeply efficient affordable housing.
Associated links
- Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)
- Green Municipal Fund (GMF)
- Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) initiative
- Brightside Community Homes Foundation
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.