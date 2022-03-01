The Barnes Global Advisors Launch TBGA Media for Advanced Manufacturing Customers

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) announces the expansion of its communications offerings for customers, officially launching this week as TBGA Media. This expanded offering helps customers solidify messaging and grow their presence in the ever evolving additive and advanced manufacturing marketplace; TBGA leverages 150+ years of additive manufacturing (AM) experience and relationships to maximize the impact of customers' media investment.

Led by AM industry communications veteran and award-winning video producer, Cynthia Rogers, TBGA Media helps customers create a strategy around their unique value proposition and execute campaigns to tell their AM story increasing awareness and leading to meaningful industry connections. Services include:



Communications Strategy

Visual Content

Digital Engagements

Thought Leadership

Public & Media Relations

Social Media Management

TBGA founder, John E. Barnes, explains the need for this service, "Additive and advanced manufacturing are complex subjects. Your value proposition, role in the value chain, and message need to be simple and easy to understand. This requires a team with a solid understanding of the technology, the business involved in AM, and the creativity to maximize the messaging and hit the right target audience. You cannot industrialize what people don't understand. Building on the core competencies of our ADDvisor® Services team, TBGA Media rounds out our offerings to provide customers a solid foundation to industrialize their product."

Laura Ely, Director of Programs for TBGA, will directly supervise TBGA Media alongside TBGA's other services, ADDvising® and Training. She added, "Our ADDvisors® help customers create technology and product roadmaps, map qualification journeys, understand business and economics, and hone their value proposition with data driven insights; our Media offering is a natural complement where we take those insights, craft a story, and drive meaningful conversations. In fact, over the last 2 years, TBGA has worked discreetly with more than 15 customers to tell their story via print, digital, and live events. Cynthia Rogers has developed customer stories for 25+ years and leverages 8+ years of relationship building in the AM field. TBGA is also punching up visual design capabilities with the addition of Allie Kunkel who comes with 8 years of branding and diverse media experience."

The newly redesigned TBGA website is a great example of the one-two punch of the TBGA Media and ADDvisor® team. In the coming months, TBGA Media will work on a variety of special projects for customers along with providing on-the-ground support during upcoming AM "conference season".

The Barnes Global Advisors is the largest independent additive manufacturing engineering consultancy. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TBGA has impact on five continents and throughout the United States. TBGA helps companies work through their AM adoption via strategy, design, leadership, training, metallurgy, economics, and media. The team is comprised of seasoned specialists with well over 150 years combined experience in additive manufacturing. For further information, please visit http://www.barnesglobaladvisors.com

Cynthia Rogers, The Barnes Global Advisors

