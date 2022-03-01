Agenda Announced and Registration Open for the Inaugural JADPRO Workshop

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harborside, the company known for producing the annual JADPRO Live conference for oncology/hematology nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and pharmacists, announced a new educational conference: the JADPRO Workshop. It will take place May 13 through 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee. It features 14 unique workshops, numerous networking opportunities, and a maximum of 14.5 credits available to earn.

"The JADPRO Workshop is designed to be an immersive educational experience, where advanced practitioners will receive the latest clinical knowledge and learn career-changing skills from expert faculty," commented Beth Faiman, PhD, MSN, APRN-BC, AOCN, FAAN, of Cleveland Clinic, JADPRO Workshop Planning Committee Member, as well as Editor-in-Chief of JADPRO. "We all know the importance of learning from one another, and this conference is meant to foster those conversations about moving care forward."

Modeled after the popular pre-conference workshops at JADPRO Live, advanced practitioners will enhance their skills and learn in a small-group environment with their colleagues. Expert faculty include Carlin Callaway, DNP, RN, ACNP-BC, ACNS-BC, AOCNP, of University of Colorado Cancer Center, Margaret Leddy, PA-C, MMSc, of Duke University Health System, and Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, of M Health Fairview and Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, among others.

Workshops will address time management skills, expanding roles in clinical research, and providing culturally competent care. Advanced practitioners will take a deep dive into diagnostic testing and tackle challenging symptom management case studies. A workshop on best practices in molecular testing and prognostication will provide attendees the tools they need to order optimal tests at the appropriate time. There will be multiple opportunities to practice hands-on procedures. The Workshop is also partnering with the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) to offer two exclusive sessions on the latest in immunotherapy.

