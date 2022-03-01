CollaboSpace launches Kickstarter campaign for second generation clothes hanger that organize pants in one second flat

SEOUL, South Korea, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today CollaboSpace, creators of the most-crowdfunded clothes hangers, launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Hurdle Hanger for Pants 2.0. The renewal of their original form factor lets people organize their pants both quickly thanks to a unique insert design that aligns with the rear waistband of pants and a patented U-type hook that holds accessories to complete tomorrow's look. It's available on the Kickstarter platform for the early bird price of $35 USD for a pack of 20 pieces.

Unlike cheap, disposable hangers, Hurdle Hanger for Pants 2.0 is made of high-quality Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) - the same thermoplastic that is used to make durable products such as computer keyboards, Apple AirPods, and Lego bricks. The hanger measures just 6.89" tall in order to provide more storage space beneath clothes and is half as thin as the average clip-on pants hanger to provide more horizontal storage space. It features a slip-resistant strip to securely hold clothes in place.

The biggest upgrade with this design is to the overall length of the hanger, which is now 2" longer to accommodate waist sizes ranging from 29-40." A longer length also means more room to fold and hang an additional pair on the same hanger, saving closet space. It also serves to organize t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweaters. The second biggest change is to the patented U-type hook at the end of the hanger, which has been extended and reshaped to securely hold even more clothing accessories, such as belts, baseball caps, and even additional clothes.

"Our mission at CollaboSpace is to create innovative products designed to make life more convenient," said Swen Hong. "We're extremely grateful for the amazing support of our backers from our first two campaigns, and cannot thank them enough for placing their trust in us and our product. Based on their feedback, we went through countless revisions and obsessed over every detail to make Hurdle Hanger for Pants 2.0 a closet essential that saves time, saves space, and keeps you organized."

The estimated delivery date of Hurdle Hanger for Pants 2.0 is mid to late August. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Jackson Wightman.

Media Contact

Jackson Wightman

Proper Propaganda

jackson@properpropaganda.net

