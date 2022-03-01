Northrop Realty Launches Custom Marketing Platform to Empower Agents

CLARKSVILLE, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, unveils Ignite marketing tool, a customized and targeted design platform that allows its agents to create branded content with the click of a few buttons. The award-winning brokerage partnered with Canva, an online visual communications and collaboration platform, to develop a custom enterprise tool that provides its real estate professionals the ability to self-produce, create, print, and publish custom marketing assets, including flyers, postcards, social media graphics, and presentations.

"Home buying is the largest financial purchase of most people's lives, and we believe it requires a personal relationship and trust between the agent and client," said Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "Clients prefer a personalized experience, and that includes marketing assets. With our new Ignite platform, agents will be able to easily design professional marketing materials with minimal time and effort."

The Ignite platform is pre-loaded with Northrop Realty's branded graphics, templates, brand colors and fonts, and other collateral that agents can tweak and leverage with a couple of clicks. Agents can utilize Ignite in both a mobile and desktop capacity, allowing them to create on-the-go content at their convenience in addition to the standard built-in templates provided with Canva's interface.

Northrop Realty is also launching a new in-house creative and marketing venture called Studio7, responsible for producing digital and traditional marketing materials to promote not only the brokerage, but also individual agents and teams. Studio7 comprises eight individuals across brand, creative, events, and project management, with plans to bring on two more experts in the social and digital space in the coming months. Chief Marketing Officer Jay Riley will oversee all marketing functions, and Chief Brand Officer Ray Bularz will manage all brand aspects.

"It's no secret that storytelling is a powerful tool, even in the real estate world," said Chief Marketing Officer Jay Riley. "Telling a story is just as important as selling a property when it comes to modern-day real estate marketing, which is why we are excited to launch Studio7 and continue to evolve the resources and tools available to help agents build and grow their business."

The Northrop Difference provides home buyers and sellers with a full-service experience, including best-in-class technology, branding, and marketing at no extra cost. With 95% of buyers using online tools in their search process, Northrop's professional 4K fusion photography sessions, 2-D floor plans, and 3-D tours provide an in-depth look into its listings through high-quality images and the ability to take a virtual "walk-through" tour, increasing exposure to potential buyers and improving first impressions.

"I've already noticed a huge growth in my online and social media engagement and overall brand awareness since joining Northrop Realty," said Anthony Friedman, agent of the Anthony Friedman Team of Northrop Realty. "This brokerage is a marketing powerhouse, and its brand instills confidence in my clients that they made the right decision choosing me as their real estate agent. Ignite has already been a huge game-changer in my ability to provide personalized service to my client base and deepen my relationships."

About Northrop Realty

Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania. As one of the region's premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 325 licensed real estate professionals and over 75 employees, operating 13 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Sykesville, Lutherville-Timonium, and West Ocean City, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Millsboro, Delaware. Since 2000, Northrop Realty's continued success is a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As A Long & Foster Company, subsidiary of Home Services of America, and a Christie's International Real Estate affiliate, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends for 2019 based on closed sales volume. (http://www.northroprealty.com)

