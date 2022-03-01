Worldwide Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Industry to 2027 - Increasing Incidences of Allergic Diseases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Research Report by Product Type, by Source, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 32.98 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 35.55 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% to reach USD 57.12 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Diagnostic Products and Therapeutic Treatment Type. The Diagnostic Products is further studied across Consumables, In Vivo/Skin, Instruments, Services, and Tests Type. The In Vivo/Skin is further studied across Patch Test and Skin Prick Test. The Therapeutic Treatment Type is further studied across Antihistamines and Epinephrine auto-injector.
- Based on Source, the market was studied across Eggs, Fish, Milk, Peanuts, Shellfish, Soy, Tree Nuts, and Wheat.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostics Laboratories, and Hospitals & Clinics.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, including ALK-Abello Ltd, Allergy Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cambridge Allergy Ltd, Euroimmun AG, GA Generic Assays GmbH, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd., Hob Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd, Hycor Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Medeca Pharma AB, Meridian Medical Technologies, Nestle Health Science S.A., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd, R-Biopharm AG, Roxall Medical Gmbh, Siemens AG, Stallergenes Greer Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing incidences of allergic diseases
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for in vitro diagnostic blood tests
5.1.1.3. Growing environmental pollution across the globe
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Affordability issues for some drugs such as EpiPen
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing health expenditure across several economies
5.1.3.2. Rising focus on automation devices in therapeutics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Ambiguous regulatory framework
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Diagnostic Products
6.2.1. Consumables
6.2.2. In Vivo/Skin
6.2.2.1. Patch Test
6.2.2.2. Skin Prick Test
6.2.3. Instruments
6.2.4. Services
6.2.5. Tests Type
6.3. Therapeutic Treatment Type
6.3.1. Antihistamines
6.3.2. Epinephrine auto-injector
7. Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, by Source
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Eggs
7.3. Fish
7.4. Milk
7.5. Peanuts
7.6. Shellfish
7.7. Soy
7.8. Tree Nuts
7.9. Wheat
8. Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Academic Research Institutes
8.3. Diagnostics Laboratories
8.4. Hospitals & Clinics
9. Americas Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. ALK-Abello Ltd
13.2. Allergy Therapeutics
13.3. Astellas Pharma, Inc.
13.4. bioMerieux SA
13.5. Cambridge Allergy Ltd
13.6. Euroimmun AG
13.7. GA Generic Assays GmbH
13.8. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
13.9. HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.
13.10. Hob Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd
13.11. Hycor Biomedical
13.12. Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
13.13. Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc.
13.14. Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.
13.15. Medeca Pharma AB
13.16. Meridian Medical Technologies
13.17. Nestle Health Science S.A.
13.18. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC
13.19. Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd
13.20. R-Biopharm AG
13.21. Roxall Medical Gmbh
13.22. Siemens AG
13.23. Stallergenes Greer Ltd
13.24. Tecan Trading AG
13.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c659vo
