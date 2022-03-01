Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Brockton/Easton Receives a Refreshing New Look

BROCKTON, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates, announced the 88 all-suite hotel, Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Brockton/Easton located at 124 Liberty Street in Brockton, Massachusetts, has completed a full renovation to its guest rooms and public spaces. As part of the hotel's commitment to providing excellent service to its guests and keeping up to date with the latest trends, Residence Inn Brockton's renovation has left the hotel feeling brand new. The scope of the renovation includes new carpet, bedding, window treatments, paint, wall vinyl, artwork and new soft seating furniture and lighting.
"When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out to maintain their life's pace and restore their energy," said Jay Mitchell, Regional Director of Operations at Residence Inn Brockton. "Residence Inn Brockton offers a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows guests to settle in and thrive."
Residence Inn properties are designed as all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. The layout provides separate zones where guests can relax, work, eat, and sleep, thereby maintaining their routines while away from home. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave, and residential-sized appliances. Pets are welcome, don't forget Fido!
The Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Brockton/Easton rotates a wide selection of free hot breakfast every day. Start your day with hot breakfast favorites from our sunny side up egg and bacon sandwich to our delicious spinach and cheese crustless quiche. Indulge in healthy favorites like Greek yogurt, cut fruit, oatmeal or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.
Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Marriott Boston/Brockton Easton offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, and free video streaming to watch your favorite movie on Netflix. Relax in the heated indoor swimming pool or whirlpool spa. Our 24-hour fitness center allows you to keep up on your workout routine while you're traveling.
Residence Inn by Marriott Boston/Brockton Easton is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, Inc., owns and operates hotels throughout Western New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' group of award-winning hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.
For more information about Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Brockton/Easton, please visit http://www.residenceinnbrockton.com or call the hotel at (508) 583-3600.
Media Contact
Connie Roberts, Buffalo Lodging Associates, 7168789319, croberts@buffalolodging.com
SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates
