Streaming Sensation '50 Dates 50 States' Returns For It's Highly Anticipated 2nd Season On March 3rd

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated TikTok series, 50 Dates 50 States, is making its return on Thursday, March 3 for its second season. The series, a fresh spin on reality dating shows, will premiere on YouTube and chronicles the journey of 23-year-old, TikTok Bachelor, Matthew Wurnig as he travels across the country to go on a date with a girl from every state. The series will culminate in Miami, where Wurnig will select one of the 10 semifinalists to accompany him on an all-expenses-paid four-day trip to Puerto Rico. You can view the official season 2 trailer here.
50 Dates 50 States was born in March 2021 from the initial COVID-19 lockdown when Wurnig took advantage of Tinder temporarily making its 'Passport' feature, which allows users to match with anyone anywhere in the world, free when lockdown orders were first imposed.
"I'm extremely excited for the second season of 50 Dates 50 States and all of the new dates, new adventures, a new car and so much more," said creator, Matthew Wurnig. "It's crazy to look back and see the response the show has gotten, and I can't wait to continue this journey, meet some incredible gals, and grow the 50 Dates 50 States brand to become the next big thing," continued Wurnig.
What began as a way to maintain a connection with the outside world by going on virtual dates with a girl in every state, has turned into an epic journey that has helped Wurnig amass over 360,000 followers, 13 million likes, and over 75 million hashtag views on TikTok.
The second season of 50 Dates 50 States will be backed by MGG Productions. Based in Detroit, MI, MGG Productions is owned by Social Media Specialist, Greg Eisenberg and Serial Entrepreneurs Greg Wier and Matthew Keywell.
Knowing the endless appeal of reality dating shows, Eisenberg, Wier, and Keywell recognized Wurnig's 50 Dates 50 States as unique and innovative and viewed the series as a rival to many popular shows such as ABC's "The Bachelor." MGG Productions has been working closely with Wurnig to prepare for the second season, including developing a new, custom-wrapped Dodge Challenger and carefully selecting participants from each state.
For more information on 50 Dates 50 States and Wurnig, please visit www.50dates50states.com and follow the series on social media via YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
