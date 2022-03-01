COMINAR ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT TRANSACTION

QUÉBEC CITY, March 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") CUF today announced the closing of the plan of arrangement transaction, pursuant to which all of Cominar's issued and outstanding units (the "Units") were acquired for $11.75 per Unit in cash by a consortium led by an affiliate of Canderel Management Inc., and including FrontFour Capital Group LLC, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis"), partnerships managed by Sandpiper Group, and Koch Real Estate Investments, LLC ("KREI"), with KREI and Artis also providing preferred equity (the "Arrangement").

As part of the Arrangement, an affiliate of Mach Capital Inc. acquired certain of the REIT's office and retail properties and Blackstone acquired the REIT's industrial portfolio.

As part of the Arrangement, Cominar's existing trustees resigned and were replaced by Alex Avery, Renzo Barazzuol, Navdeep Gill, Stephen Loukas, Samir Manji, Brett Miller, Ben Rodney, Ryan Ross and Jonathan Wener.

As a result of the completed transaction, the Units of the REIT are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") at the close of trading no later than March 4, 2022.

