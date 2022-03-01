FrontRunnerHC Appoints Martin Stefanelli to their Board of Directors

PLYMOUTH, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a SaaS technology leader that helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursements and enhance their patients' experience by providing accurate patient information instantaneously, today announced the appointment of Martin J. Stefanelli to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Stefanelli has a distinguished career as a senior executive working within the healthcare industry. His experience includes several appointments as a chief executive officer, chief operations officer, and co-founder of large organizations that provided diagnostics and/or pathology services to hospitals and physician offices across the country. Over the past 34 years, Stefanelli has provided strategic and operational leadership to diagnostic companies such as Bostwick Laboratories, Aurora Diagnostics, AmeriPath, and DIANON Systems.
FrontRunnerHC CEO John (JD) Donnelly said, "We're thrilled to have Marty join our Board of Directors. His experience aligns directly with our customer base, enabling him to provide real-world insights that will help ensure we continue to support our clients' growing needs." He added, "Marty is a great addition to our Board which is focused on helping the company continue to grow our leadership position in the marketplace."
Stefanelli is currently the CEO and founder of Bluffton, SC-based, Sterling Cross Advisors, Inc., which provides executive consulting and advice on management issues ranging from strategy development to performance improvement with a focus on the healthcare Industry.
"It's an honor to join FrontRunnerHC's board," said Stefanelli. "I'm dedicated to improving the healthcare experience for all stakeholders. FrontRunnerHC's solutions are geared to helping providers and labs get reimbursed quickly and give their patients a positive billing experience. That's a mission I believe in and am delighted to be a part of," he added.
Before beginning his career in the healthcare industry, Stefanelli graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY and served as a Captain in the United States Army for six years.
About FrontRunnerHC (www.FrontRunnerHC.com)
FrontRunnerHC is a leading SaaS solutions provider at the forefront in providing ground-breaking technologies to meet the dynamic healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) requirements. FrontRunnerHC helps healthcare organizations ensure accurate, efficient, and cost-effective reimbursement for the services they perform while enhancing their patients' experience by providing instantaneous access to patient demographic, insurance, and financial information. FrontRunnerHC leverages its access to the largest network of eligibility providers in the industry with over 85,000 payer plan types to find, verify, and fix patient information. The company has been recognized by Inc. magazine on their list of "America's fastest-growing private companies" for three years in a row. Company overview video: https://youtu.be/PcnkOuM2QHc.
