Red Apple Opens a New Store in Humboldt Saskatchewan.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores ULC is excited to announce its new store in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. The Red Apple store will be located in the Geschӓft Centre at 1715 – 8th Avenue and is set to officially open on Saturday, April 2nd. The exciting Grand Opening officially kicks off at 9:00 am with a ribbon-cutting event and will include many incredible one-day-only deals. The first 100 Customers will receive a free $10 shopping card, a laundry basket, and all Customers will receive a limited-edition shopping tote, while quantities last. Customers can also enter for a chance to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Ballots will be available in-store, no purchase necessary.
The new Red Apple store will offer an exciting shopping experience as well as the value and selection Customers want. The store will boast an assortment of brand-name apparel, toys, grocery, and home products priced right every day. Along with the brand name products Customers want, this store will feature its signature CandyworksTM, a shop-within-a-shop that offers a delicious and unique selection of candies and sweets for shoppers of all ages.
"We are very excited to open our doors in Humboldt and add this store to our growing business," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "Shoppers will be pleased with the quality, assortment, and value we have to offer. We look forward to becoming a member of the Humboldt community and offering our Customers the convenience to shop local while enjoying great value."
Come join us as we celebrate our new store in Humboldt, Saskatchewan!
Like and follow us on Facebook for sneak peeks and join our E-club so you don't miss out on exclusive offers.
About Red Apple Stores ULC
Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.
For more than 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect.
One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.
Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.