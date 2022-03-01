MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores ULC is excited to announce its new store in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. The Red Apple store will be located in the Geschӓft Centre at 1715 – 8th Avenue and is set to officially open on Saturday, April 2nd. The exciting Grand Opening officially kicks off at 9:00 am with a ribbon-cutting event and will include many incredible one-day-only deals. The first 100 Customers will receive a free $10 shopping card, a laundry basket, and all Customers will receive a limited-edition shopping tote, while quantities last. Customers can also enter for a chance to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Ballots will be available in-store, no purchase necessary.

Red Apple Opens a New Store in Humboldt Saskatchewan .

The new Red Apple store will offer an exciting shopping experience as well as the value and selection Customers want. The store will boast an assortment of brand-name apparel, toys, grocery, and home products priced right every day. Along with the brand name products Customers want, this store will feature its signature CandyworksTM, a shop-within-a-shop that offers a delicious and unique selection of candies and sweets for shoppers of all ages.

"We are very excited to open our doors in Humboldt and add this store to our growing business," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "Shoppers will be pleased with the quality, assortment, and value we have to offer. We look forward to becoming a member of the Humboldt community and offering our Customers the convenience to shop local while enjoying great value."

Come join us as we celebrate our new store in Humboldt, Saskatchewan!

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

