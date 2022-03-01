To Honor International Women's Day, author Lynn W. Murphy Releases Inspirational Book With Key Messages from 50 Successful Women From Across the Globe

PHOENIX, Mar.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --March 8, 2022, marks the 47th International Women's Day since it was adopted by the United Nations in 1975 (https://tinyurl.com/y74b4e28), though in the U.S., the movement began in the early 1900s when women took to the streets of New York City to protest inhumane working conditions. The purpose of International Women's Day is to recognize the accomplishments of women in the pursuit of gender equality, but to also recognize what still needs to be done to reach this goal. Women face significant discrimination of many types in the workplace (pay gaps, sexual harassment, racism, fewer promotions, etc.). And women business owners have been hit harder from the COVID pandemic (https://tinyurl.com/yc2brcrm).
In honor of International Women's Day, author Lynn W. Murphy will celebrate the release of her book "Women Who Push the Limits Presents: 50 Life Lessons from Inspiring Women." (Available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.) https://amzn.to/36iPTCd
Inspired by the initial 50 in-depth interviews Murphy conducted as the foundation for her platform Women Who Push the Limits (https://womenwhopushthelimits.com/), this new book features a succinct and inspiring message from each of these successful women. The 50 contributors hail from Australia, Canada, South Africa, and across the United States and include Victoria Valentino, Cosby survivor and women's rights activist; Michelle Patterson, President of California Women's Conference; Sandra Dee Robinson, television actress and animal rights activist; Dr. Patricia Van Pelt, Illinois State Senator; and Mary Jo West, Phoenix's first prime time female news anchor.
The author is a strong supporter of gender and racial equality as well as a long-time Phoenix resident and business owner who founded Women Who Push the Limits with the mission "To recognize, celebrate, and share the stories of women who are making positive differences in the world."
Says Murphy:
"Every woman has a story. The importance of sharing our stories cannot be overstated. By doing so, we come to understand each other and recognize our own strengths. These 50 remarkable women authentically discussed their challenges, vulnerabilities, and successes. From their stories, women—and men—will see what others have gone through and draw inspiration that they too can move forward to create their dreams and claim their unique leadership role."
In addition to her work with Women Who Push the Limits, Murphy is the President of Key Innovative Business Solutions. She consults, trains, and coaches organizations to build extraordinary teams that run smoothly and effectively.
Promotional electronic copies of "Women Who Push the Limits Presents: 50 Life Lessons from Inspiring Women" are available by contacting Murphy's representative at Flint Hills Publishing: thea@flinthillspublishing.com.
Murphy is available for interviews:
Email: lynn@womenwhopushthelimits.com
Phone or text: 602.339.3394
Website: https://womenwhopushthelimits.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomenWhoPushTheLimits
Amazon Link Print Book: https://amzn.to/36iPTCd
Amazon Link Electronic Book: https://amzn.to/3s3h6S2
Media Contact
Lynn W. Murphy, Key Innovative Solutions, Inc., +1 6023393394, lynn@womenwhopushthelimits.com
Thea Rademacher, Flint Hills Publishing, (785) 640-5640, thea@flinthillspublishing.com
SOURCE Women Who Push the Limits
