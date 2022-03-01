Queen Creek, Arizona Named #1 "Best City to Raise a Family in 2022" - Vail and Chandler, Arizona named #2 and #3

OAK PARK, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the West.
The report analyzes key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living). The analysis includes over 15,000 Western cities across Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
The report reveals some surprising trends, including Arizona capturing five of the top ten spots. The best Arizona cities to raise a family:
- Queen Creek, Arizona (#1)
- Vail, Arizona (#2)
- Chandler, Arizona (#3)
- Catalina Foothills, Arizona (#4)
- Gilbert, Arizona (#6)
With increasingly more of the U.S. population working remotely during the pandemic, parents are finding that being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families. While the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas feature heavily on the list, the state's two most populous cities did not make the cut. Another report, by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, revealed that between 6.9% to 11.5% of U.S. households intend to move in 2022; many respondents with children cite the desire to leave major cities and move into smaller communities with more amenities for families and working parents. The appeal of smaller cities, particularly in Arizona, is reflected in the explosive growth many of the communities on the list have undergone.
Media Contact:
Giselle Sitdykova
gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com
SOURCE Dwellics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.