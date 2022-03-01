5 California Cities Named in Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the West in 2022

OAK PARK, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the West.
The report analyzes key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living). The report includes over 15,000 Western cities across Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming were included in the analysis.
California wins significantly among the Western states, grabbing forty-two mentions, including nine of the top twenty. While the Golden State's capital does not appear on the list, several Sacramento area municipalities achieve high ratings. The best California cities to raise a family:
- Folsom, California (#5)
- Clovis, California (#7)
- Irvine-Lake Forest, California (#9)
- Granite Bay, California (#12)
- El Dorado Hills, California (#13)
This reflects a pattern seen overall in the migration of U.S. workers out of large cities. According to a report released by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, America's shift to remote work will drive a significant increase in migration out of major cities, with almost 55% of the people seeking relocation are planning to move more than two hours away from their current location. As more parents and families are finding, being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families, including searching for the type of family-friendly areas with exceptional amenities abundant in California's smaller cities.
Media Contact:
Giselle Sitdykova
gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com
SOURCE Dwellics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.