Bloomerang Named To 2022 "Best Places to Work in Indiana" List

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, has been honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

"We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it's great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve," says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. "These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions."

"At Bloomerang, we have the privilege to work alongside growing nonprofits who are changing the world–and the opportunity to help them thrive serves as great inspiration for our employees," says Ross Hendrickson, CEO of Bloomerang. "Over the past year, we've made big efforts to invest more in the growth, development, and overall well-being of our world-class team, and have plans to keep improving. We're thrilled that these efforts are being noticed and are honored to receive the recognition for it."

The 17th annual Best Places to Work program is designed to evaluate participating organizations and honor those with the highest levels of employee satisfaction and engagement in the workplace. This year's list is made up of 125 companies. Each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and programs were evaluated, and then the data from Employee Feedback Surveys was analyzed.

The winners were split into four categories: Small companies (15-74 employees); Medium companies (75-249 U.S. employees); Large companies (between 250-999 U.S. employees); and Major companies (1,000 or more U.S. employees). Out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana. Bloomerang was categorized as a large company.

The rankings of the companies on the "Best Places to Work" list will be unveiled at an awards event on May 12.

View a full list of all the winners, and learn more about career opportunities at Bloomerang .

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships, and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

SOURCE Bloomerang