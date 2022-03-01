Unifor donates $150,000 to help Ukraine

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor is donating a total of $150,000 to the Red Cross to assist with its efforts to help the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

"The people of Ukraine have shown incredible strength and determination in the face of this invasion," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne. "The grace and resolve of the Ukrainian people have been an inspiration to the world, and we must respond to that. The world must come together and show solidarity and support."

The donation consists of $100,000 from the Social Justice Fund, $25,000 from the national union, $5,000 from Quebec Council and from each of the Atlantic, Ontario, Prairie and British Columbia regional councils.

"The SJF exists to help people lift up their lives and to fight those who would hold them down," Unifor International Director Mohamad Alsadi said. "Helping the people of Ukraine at this time fits perfectly with that."

Unifor will continue to assess the situation including additional solidarity with organizations working on the ground delivering humanitarian aid in the coming weeks.

Unifor locals and members are encouraged to show their own support for the people of Ukraine with a donation to the Red Cross by clicking here.

Read Unifor's statement on the invasion here, and a letter of solidarity with Ukrainian journalists here.

