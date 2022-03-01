Unifor donates $150,000 to help Ukraine

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor is donating a total of $150,000 to the Red Cross to assist with its efforts to help the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
"The people of Ukraine have shown incredible strength and determination in the face of this invasion," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne. "The grace and resolve of the Ukrainian people have been an inspiration to the world, and we must respond to that. The world must come together and show solidarity and support."
The donation consists of $100,000 from the Social Justice Fund, $25,000 from the national union, $5,000 from Quebec Council and from each of the Atlantic, Ontario, Prairie and British Columbia regional councils.
"The SJF exists to help people lift up their lives and to fight those who would hold them down," Unifor International Director Mohamad Alsadi said. "Helping the people of Ukraine at this time fits perfectly with that."
Unifor will continue to assess the situation including additional solidarity with organizations working on the ground delivering humanitarian aid in the coming weeks.
Unifor locals and members are encouraged to show their own support for the people of Ukraine with a donation to the Red Cross by clicking here.
Read Unifor's statement on the invasion here, and a letter of solidarity with Ukrainian journalists here.
Information about the union's response to the pandemic, as well as resources for members can be found at unifor.org/covid19.
SOURCE Unifor
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.