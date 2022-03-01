MUSICOUNTS ANNOUNCES FIVE NOMINEES FOR PRESTIGIOUS TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD

WINNER TO BE REVEALED LIVE ON THE 2022 JUNO AWARDS BROADCAST
TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - MusiCounts, Canada's leading music education charity, is excited to announce five nominees for the 2022 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation.
Each year, the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award recognizes an inspirational Canadian music educator's impact on students and music education. Today, the charity is proud to highlight the five Award nominees from across Canada:
- Jewel Casselman - Lakewood School, Winnipeg, MB
- Darren Hamilton - David Suzuki Secondary School, Brampton, ON
- Sophie Jalbert - École Roy-Joly, Rivière-du-Loup, QC
- Kelly Stronach - Mitchell Woods Public School, Guelph, ON
- Janell Toews - Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy, Canmore, AB
"Teachers are the heartbeat of the music classroom. Thanks to their commitment, expertise, passion, and resilience, young people all across the country experience the power of music and its many benefits," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "We are honoured to recognize an exceptional teacher with the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. This year's nominees are a remarkable group of teachers who represent the excellence and dedication of music educators nationwide."
The award was established in 2005 to recognize and honour an exceptional Canadian music teacher each year. To date, this award has celebrated the accomplishments of sixteen music educators from across Canada who strive to preserve the livelihood of music education in their school and community. This year's five nominees were announced live at the virtual JUNO Award nominee press conference broadcast at CBCMusic.ca/junos.
"Congratulations to this year's MusiCounts Teacher of the Year nominees," said Peter Lewis, Vice President, Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. "The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation has celebrated the accomplishments of music educators across Canada and continues to recognize the vital role these educators play in shaping the lives of young Canadians."
The recipient of the 2022 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation, will be announced live on The JUNO Awards broadcast on May 15, 2022 at Budweiser Stage, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos. The Award winner receives a $10,000 cash prize, a significant contribution toward their school music program, as well as a JUNO statuette.
At today's event MusiCounts also announced that the charity is celebrating 25 years of supporting music education in Canada. In 1997 MusiCounts awarded its first school instrument grant, and since then has given tens of thousands of youth access to the incredible benefits of music education through grants, scholarships, awards, resources, and other music education initiatives. Since its inception, MusiCounts has awarded over $15,700,000 in support of music education in schools and communities across the country.
For additional information, please visit musicounts.ca
About MusiCounts
MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realised through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada and put musical instruments into the hands of kids. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $15,700,000 in support of music education in Canada.
Media contact :
Ashley Sperling
Strut Entertainment
ashley@strutentertainment.com
SOURCE MusiCounts
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.