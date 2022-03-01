YOUR TEEN MEDIA LAUNCHES DESTINATION→COLLEGE

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Your Teen Media will launch Destination→College, an 8-week comprehensive, online series for parents to guide their high schooler through the college admissions process.
This well-received series provides parents with affordable access to experts who know the most up-to-date info about the admissions process. Participants can also access the sessions asynchronously.
In addition to guiding families through finding the right college, putting together a stellar application, paying for college, and more, Destination→College covers the latest developments, including changes to college testing and supporting our kids' strong mental health, especially with the stresses of Covid and the transition to college.
Susan Borison, co-founder and editor of Your Teen Media, recognized the need for the program after launching her own five children to college. "College admissions has become increasingly complex and competitive, and parents are hungry for expert advice that can demystify the process," she says.
Whitney Fleming, a Destination→College attendee agrees. "The entire college admissions process seemed incredibly intimidating. But the speakers were so informative, compassionate, and insightful, that I felt much more confident. It was money and time well spent!"
The eight live sessions feature a panel of outstanding industry experts. Topics include finding the right fit, managing the search process, the latest information on standardized testing, strategies for paying for college, nailing the application, understanding after you click submit, insider tips, and preparing students to manage their mental health at college.
The panel of leading experts in higher education includes: Akil Bello, senior director at FairTest; Laurén Carter, director of college counseling at Sidwell Friends School; Allison Tate, independent college consultant; Michael Horn, author of Choosing College; Kedra Ishop, VP for enrollment management at USC; and Nat Smitobol, master college admissions counselor at IvyWise.
Registration is required and all sessions take place on Zoom. The cost is $57 for all eight sessions and includes access to recordings and other resources.
For more information contact:
Susan Borison, editor in chief of Your Teen Media
Email: sborison@yourteenmag.com
Mobile: (216) 533-1512
About Your Teen Media
Your Teen Media has been a trusted and award-winning resource to parents of teenagers since 2007 through their website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest; five-star podcast and online courses.
SOURCE Your Teen Magazine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.