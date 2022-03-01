TOMS RIVER, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John A. Coccaro, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Leader in the field of Medicine, and in acknowledgement of his outstanding work with Precision Pain Management, LLC.

A highly trained and well-respected Anesthesiologist and Interventional Pain Management Physician with 30 years of experience, Dr. Coccaro is the owner of Precision Pain Management. Known for the excellent care he provides to his patients, Dr. Coccaro has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his superior medical skills as well as his exceptional contributions to his community.

Most recently, he has served the Toms River area practicing as a board-certified Anesthesiologist at Community Medical Center. In his current capacity, he has devoted the past six years as Owner of the Precision Pain Management, LLC, in Toms River, NJ. At his clinic, he leads a highly trained team with extensive experience in the treatment of a wide range of painful conditions, including: spinal stenosis, sciatica, herniated discs, auto injuries, pinched nerves, and various types of back and neck pain. Precision Pain Management offers a number of cutting-edge treatments for acute and chronic pain, such as Vertiflex™ Superion® minimally invasive spinal decompression, minimally invasive lumbar decompression (MILD®), and regenerative medicine. Utilizing these procedures, Dr. Cocarro takes pride in dramatically reducing the use of opioids in patients.

A native of Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Coccaro began his pursuit of higher learning at Long Island University-Brooklyn, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry. He continued to pursue his medical education abroad at St. George's University School of Medicine. Upon his return to the United States, he went on to study the principles and practice of General Surgery at Monmouth Medical Center, where he gained valuable knowledge in the care and therapy of trauma and neurosurgical patients. He completed his surgical training in three intensive years. Subsequently, Dr. Cocarro discovered a passion for Pediatric Regional Anesthesia and Adult Pain Medicine while at St. Barnabas Medical Center, in Livingston, New Jersey. He quickly realized that his surgical hand skills made him well-suited to become a precision interventionist. His post-residency training led him to minimally invasive procedures for treating various spine-related symptoms. Additionally, he holds various certifications through Regenix.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Coccaro is an active member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, the New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the Society for Neuro Modulation. Additionally, he is active in providing top healthcare to underprivileged communities, which has included a volunteer medical mission trip to Haiti to aid the Hospital of the Sacred Heart, in Milot.

Dr. Coccaro dedicates this honorable recognition in the memory of his uncle, Anthony DiMango, DMD, who inspired him to enter the medical field. He also dedicates this in the memory of his mentor, Robert Dorian, MD, who was the Chief of Anesthesiology at St. Barnabas.

