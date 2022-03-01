Dayananda Prabhu Rachakonda, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayananda Prabhu Rachakonda, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Trusted Physician in the Sleep Medicine field, and in acknowledgment of his work at The Sleep Centers of Nevada.

Founder of The Sleep Centers of Nevada, Dr. Rachakonda treats patients in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Pahrump, NV. He has over 42 years of experience in Sleep Medicine and Pulmonary Healthcare.



Ever since he was a young child, Dr. Rachakonda knew that he wanted to enter the medical profession in order to help people. At the tender age of 4, he listened to everyone's heart with a toy doctor's kit. Today, those dreams he had as a young boy have now become reality. Dr. Rachakonda serves others as a highly trained Sleep Medicine Physician, and as a Professor with a deep knowledge of his field of expertise.



Dr. Rachakonda grew up in India, and attended the RG Kar Medical College-Calcutta, where he earned a Medical degree in 1972. He then moved to the United States, where he completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine, and a Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital Services New York. The doctor is quadruple-board certified in Pulmonary Disease, Sleep Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).



Dr. Rachakonda is the Founder of The Sleep Centers of Nevada, located at 5701 W Charleston Blvd #100 in Las Vegas, NV. He opened the facility with two beds in 2008, and has since expanded to 32 beds. Dr. Rachakonda and his team of specialists have extensive experience in Sleep Medicine and Pulmonology. They offer sleep tests, diagnostic testing, screen oximetry, CPAP management, behavioral health medicine, dental sleep medicine, and more.



At The Sleep Centers of Nevada, Dr. Rachakonda and his staff provide compassionate care in a comfortable, safe environment. He listens closely to his patients to make their experience pleasant from start to finish. Dr. Rachakonda works to improve the quality of life and health of his patients through comprehensive sleep medicine care.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Rachakonda teaches students at the University of Nevada. He has trained more than 1,000 medical residents in his time as a Professor.



Remaining involved in his field, Dr. Rachakonda is a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He has additionally served as President of the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners for the past four years, and has served on the board for eight years. The doctor is also a member of the Clark County Medical Society, the American Thoracic Society, the American Medical Association, and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.



In his spare time, Dr. Rachakonda enjoys spending time with family and friends, and working with like-minded, political candidates on election matters.



For more information, visit https://sleepcenterofnevada.com/.

