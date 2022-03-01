ONE OF OTTAWA'S MOST EXCITING SUMMERTIME EVENTS IS BACK!

REGISTRATION IS OPEN AND FILLING UP FAST FOR THE TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL!

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The excitement is mounting as registration for the 2022 Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is now open and spaces are filling up fast! 44 teams have already pre-registered to return in 2022 and general registration is now open for the June 23-26 event.

The 29th edition of the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival promises to be one of the most exciting summer events in Ottawa and one of the most prestigious dragon boat festivals on the North American dragon boat calendar. This Dragon Boat Canada Race Series Event is held on the Rideau River at Ottawa's majestic Mooney's Bay Park.

This marks a return to in-person competition for the popular regatta. "We are so happy to be able to host live, in-person, races once again. We can't wait to see everyone back on the water!" said Shelley Freake-Smyth, Director of Teams.

Participants will have the opportunity to join paddlers from all skill levels, from beginners to world champions, as they compete for greatness in a variety of divisions including the Sue Holloway Cup, Breast Cancer Paddlers Cup, Pride Challenge Cup as well as the introduction of the new Paradragons and All Cancer Paddlers Challenge Cups.

Sport crews from throughout North America will face off in the Sue Holloway Cup, named after Olympic medalist and Canadian Sports Hall of Famer. Teams are focused on their training as they prepare to compete in the 13th IDBF Club Crew World Championships to be held in Florida following our event.

The Breast Cancer Paddlers (BCP) Cup highlights the long standing deep rooted history between dragon boating and breast cancer. This long standing division was created at the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival to celebrate our BCP teams' commitment to dragon boating and inspiring perseverance.

New in 2022, the festival will be showcasing a dragon boat trainer called the DragonFly. These two-person watercraft were developed by Canadian companies Bear Mountain Boats and Nova Craft Canoe. First tested during the pandemic, these prototypes don't resemble the look of traditional dragon boats but replicate the training technique.

Returning in 2022 will be the festival's popular multi-sport paddling event the Ottawa Wa'a (Hawaiian for outrigger canoe); a competition including divisions for OC1 (Outrigger Canoe), SUP (Stand Up Paddle Board), Surf Ski, 1X (Single Scull), Kayak, and Canoe.

The festival's Director of Teams, Shelley Freake-Smyth, says "The return of the dragon boat races, the Wa'a, and all festivities is going to be a celebration. We look forward to welcoming our teams, volunteers, sponsors and supporters back to the beach this summer!"

About the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival

The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is one of the world's premier regattas featuring two days of racing and four days of artistic programming. Upon its launch the event was immediately embraced by the local community. The festival presents the sport of dragon boating and combines it with Canadian summer water-sport culture.

The event offers free admission to a variety of artistic programming which reflects the rich diversity of Canada's culture. Prominently featured are presentations from heritage performers, dancers, musicians, artisans and family entertainers, marquee concerts, amusement attractions, sports demonstrations, a variety of artisans, exhibitors, delicious culinary treats, beach-side bar, children's area and non-stop racing in community, corporate and competitive divisions.

*The festival will be following all health and government guidelines. Full refunds will be provided to participants should the event be cancelled due to government mandated public health restrictions

