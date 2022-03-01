Allego Wins BISA Technology Innovation Award Three Years Running

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, announced today it has won a Bank Insurance and Securities Association (BISA) 2022 Technology Innovation Award. This is the third time BISA has recognized Allego with the award, which recognizes leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services and platforms through technology innovation, and highlights companies for their commitment to advancements in technology-based solutions for the industry.
Allego was recognized at an award ceremony that took place this morning during The 2022 BISA Annual Convention at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. In addition to receiving this recognition, Allego is exhibiting at the conference (tabletop #14) to showcase how its sales enablement platform is enhancing advisor-client relationships, helping firms retain talent and improving practice management efforts in a virtual and hybrid world through video and on-demand training. Allego's experience in the financial services industry is backed by its long-standing relationships with well-known brands like Global Atlantic Financial Group, First Horizon Advisors, Jackson National Life Insurance, John Hancock Investments and JP Morgan Asset and Wealth Management.
"Even before the pandemic hit, banking, securities and insurance industries were struggling with geographically-dispersed teams, ever-changing market shifts and complex product lines that made it challenging to provide comprehensive training, relevant content and innovative sales tools to reps," said Mark Magnacca, president and co-founder of Allego. "Now, with virtual selling here to stay, forward-looking firms are embracing mobile and video technology to encourage peer-to-peer collaboration, share content and increase coaching, resulting in more consistent messaging, more productive advisors and more sales."
The 2022 BISA Technology Innovation Award is yet another proof-point validating Allego's ongoing commitment to delivering the kind of agile, client-facing team enablement technology needed to succeed in today's fast-moving financial services world. Recently, the Allego Sales Enablement platform received industry recognition from several leading organizations, including Training Industry's 2022 Sales Training and Enablement Companies Watch List, a 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award and Best Overall Sales Enablement Software Solution in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards.
For more information about how your financial services organization can benefit from working with Allego, or to learn more about the Allego Sales Enablement platform, visit: https://www.allego.com/industries/financial-services/.
About Allego
Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 650,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and sales enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com.
