Eterneva Releases the Seven-Stage Journey to Creating their Diamonds

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eterneva, a consumer technology and grief wellness pioneer that reimagines the experience around loss, published a new blog explaining the seven-stage journey that transforms ashes into a memorial diamond. This diamond honors the lives of customers' deceased loved ones as a physical reminder of the love and connection they share.

This blog takes customers step-by-step through Eterneva's diamond growth and assessment method, highlighting how customers can find meaning and healing through the diamond creation process. The seven-stage journey begins with a personalized Welcome Kit explaining the process, including sample cubic zirconia to judge diamond sizes and a secure container to send back your loved one's hair or ashes.

From there, diamond creation begins with carbon purification. This is the process of extracting the carbon from your loved one's ashes used to grow their diamond.

Through the entirety of the 10 to 12-month process, customers receive personalized videos of their diamond's journey. Eterneva understands the responsibility of handling something as precious as loved ones' ashes, so they make sure the diamond journey is as transparent as possible from its very first moments.

Each diamond is looked after with care and constant connection with the customer. Eterneva is grateful to tell the stories of these remarkable lives, and each member of the team is honored to learn about customers' loved ones before they begin working to create this sparkling memorial.

After the carbon is extracted, a real diamond is grown in lab conditions that mimic the heat and pressure found beneath the Earth. The resulting stone is then assessed for quality and inclusions before being cut by Eterneva's master cutters.

Finally, customers can add finishing touches to their gem, including coloration, grading and engraving, and jewelry setting before it's safely sent to its forever home.

Grief is not linear. Amidst the complicated emotions that come alongside the loss of a wonderful person, Eterneva creates an opportunity through their diamond journey to continue to celebrate the remarkable connection shared by customers and their loved ones. Through the Eterneva journey and diamond itself, customers can feel connected to their loved ones who've passed on, are empowered to share their incredible stories, and find a way to move forward with purpose with their loved ones' diamond by their side.

Eterneva is a consumer technology and grief wellness brand that reimagines the experience around loss by making diamonds from ashes or hair. Beyond providing a beautiful way to memorialize, Eterneva provides a participatory experience around the diamond creation journey - designed to bring grievers brightness and healing. According to research by Baylor University, 82% of people said the Eterneva experience positively helped their grief. Eterneva is based in Austin, Texas, and was featured on both Inc and Forbes 30 Under 30 and on Shark Tank, receiving investment from Mark Cuban. To learn more visit eterneva.com, hear from customers at Eterneva reviews, or read up on the science behind turning ashes to diamonds.

