Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market to 2027 - by Provider, Speciality and Region

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market Research Report by Provider, by Speciality, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market size was estimated at USD 186.03 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 202.01 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% to reach USD 339.10 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Clinical Laboratory Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Provider, the market was studied across Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, and Nursing & Physician Office-Based Laboratories.

Based on Speciality, the market was studied across Clinical Chemistry Testing, Cytology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Genetic Testing, Hematology Testing, Immunology Testing, and Microbiology Testing. The Clinical Chemistry Testing is further studied across Endocrinology Chemistry Testing, Routine Chemistry Testing, Specialized Chemistry Testing, and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Testing. The Immunology Testing is further studied across Coagulation Testing, Routine Hematology Testing, and Specialized Hematology Testing. The Microbiology Testing is further studied across Infectious Disease Testing and Transplant Diagnostic Testing.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Laboratory Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, including Abbott Laboratories, ACM Medical Laboratory, Inc., Adicon Clinical Laboratories, Inc., Amedes Holding GmbH, Arup Laboratories Inc, Cerba HealthCare S.A.S. By PAI Partners, Charles River Laboratories, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Fullerton Healthcare Corporation Limited, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, LifeLabs Inc., Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc., Opko Health, Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc., SGS SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Spectra Laboratories Inc., SYNLAB International GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Unilabs SA, and Viapath Group LLP.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of diseases and infections coupled with surging elderly populace

5.1.1.2. Increasing investments from government and private sector for innovative infrastructure in clinical labs

5.1.1.3. Potential and imminent need for early detection and diagnosis of diseases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Steady shift from laboratory testing to home-based or POC testing

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing implementation of digital pathology platforms

5.1.3.2. Demand for stand-alone laboratories performing accurate testing and use of automated medical devices

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Dearth of test kits, PPE and sample collection materials coupled with shortage of skilled clinicians

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Clinical Laboratory Services Market, by Provider

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospital-Based Laboratories

6.3. Independent & Reference Laboratories

6.4. Nursing & Physician Office-Based Laboratories



7. Clinical Laboratory Services Market, by Speciality

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Clinical Chemistry Testing

7.2.1. Endocrinology Chemistry Testing

7.2.2. Routine Chemistry Testing

7.2.3. Specialized Chemistry Testing

7.2.4. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Testing

7.3. Cytology Testing

7.4. Drugs of Abuse Testing

7.5. Genetic Testing

7.6. Hematology Testing

7.7. Immunology Testing

7.7.1. Coagulation Testing

7.7.2. Routine Hematology Testing

7.7.3. Specialized Hematology Testing

7.8. Microbiology Testing

7.8.1. Infectious Disease Testing

7.8.2. Transplant Diagnostic Testing



8. Americas Clinical Laboratory Services Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Laboratory Services Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abbott Laboratories

12.2. ACM Medical Laboratory, Inc.

12.3. Adicon Clinical Laboratories, Inc.

12.4. Amedes Holding GmbH

12.5. Arup Laboratories Inc

12.6. Cerba HealthCare S.A.S. By PAI Partners

12.7. Charles River Laboratories

12.8. Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

12.9. DaVita Inc.

12.10. Eurofins Scientific SE

12.11. Fullerton Healthcare Corporation Limited

12.12. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

12.13. LifeLabs Inc.

12.14. Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

12.15. Opko Health, Inc

12.16. Quest Diagnostics Inc.

12.17. SGS SA

12.18. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

12.19. Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

12.20. Spectra Laboratories Inc.

12.21. SYNLAB International GmbH

12.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.23. Unilabs SA

12.24. Viapath Group LLP



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbfv7q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets