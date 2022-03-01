MDsave Establishes Partnership with Coral LLC

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures, announced today that they are entering into an Intellectual Property License agreement with Coral LLC. MDsave and Coral have a shared vision of lowering healthcare costs for consumers and providing actionable transparency to patients.

Over the past decade, MDsave developed an extensive patent portfolio currently consisting of over nine patent families enabling the transparent purchase, shopping, and payment of bundled healthcare services. Through this agreement, Coral will leverage MDsave patents including Bundled Healthcare Services, Pricing Tool, Virtual Payment Systems, Shopping Cart, and Virtual Payment System with an Insurance Deductible Checker.

The voluntary licensing agreements are a key component of MDsave's efforts to increase access to the company's technologies in the developing digital healthcare market. This underscores MDsave's continued commitment to bring quality, accessible, affordable care to the community.

'We are dedicated to licensing our proprietary technology to other organizations actively working to lower healthcare costs for consumers and employers" says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer, MDsave. "Coral has been a leader in the direct contracting employer market and MDsave is proud to support Coral's offerings through our IP licensing program."

The licensing program is managed by Liquidax Capital, LLC (http://www.liquidax.com)

About MDsave

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services — bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.

About Coral.io

Coral.io is the cutting-edge platform and marketplace for transparently priced directly contracted healthcare services. Coral enables self-insured employer healthcare plans to save millions of dollars while providing the best care available to their plan participants. Through Coral, self-insured employers and patients can access 10s of thousands of providers and facilities nationwide all with transparent pricing. Coral provides a complete solution for direct contracting.

