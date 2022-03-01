PR at Partners Unifies Operations Across 15 Centers with Zenoti

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PR at Partners has upgraded to Zenoti's all-in-one cloud software for easier multi-location management.

With Zenoti, PR at Partners now has online booking capabilities, touchless payment solutions, integrated marketing, and analytics, and can manage everything from one centrally accessible dashboard. As customers preferences shift to online bookings, Zenoti Webstore has enabled a 32% increase in online bookings for PR at Partners.

"We're thrilled to be working with Zenoti and our staff and providers absolutely love the convenience and effectiveness" said Reginald Laws, CEO and Founder of PR at Partners. "Maintaining and elevating our guest experience is critically important during these times of change, and Zenoti has been instrumental in helping us do this successfully."

Sudheer Koneru, CEO and Founder at Zenoti, commented: "PR at Partners is famed for its impeccable guest experience, and we are very happy to support them in taking this experience to the next level, while also collaborating to help the next generation of beauty and wellness professionals."

Service providers are the heart and soul of the beauty and wellness industry, and both Zenoti and PR at Partners share a passion for supporting providers through ongoing education and professional development. Zenoti University now features online courses developed from PR at Partners' ROCKSTAR program.

"We developed the ROCKSTAR curriculum to help hairdressers master the art of communications which is so essential to their success," said Reginald Laws, "and we are pleased to extend its reach through Zenoti".

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness and fitness industries. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas, salons and fitness studios in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti visit us online and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.

Website:http://www.zenoti.com

ABOUT PR AT PARTNERS

Founded in 1990 in Maclean, Virginia, PR at Partners is a luxury salon chain with 15 locations across Virginia, DC and Maryland.

The PR brand has won numerous accolades in the region, including Top Salon in Washingtonian Magazine, Northern Virginia Magazine Best Salon, Best Color by Washingtonian Magazine, Best of Arlington, Arlington Magazine & Bethesda Magazine.

In 1996, PR at Partners founded its education program, and has since produced an award-winning team of hairdressers as well as hosted its own PR Awards. PR at Partners' stylists have participated in hair events around the globe, including Intercoiffure, Wella education seminars, and photo shoots, Sebastian's What's Next Awards, and New York Fashion Week.

Media Contact

Kelsey Cheng, Walker Sands, 610-742-5239, kelsey.cheng@walkersands.com

Twitter

SOURCE Zenoti