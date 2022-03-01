Forbes Names Cresset Advisors W. Janet Dougherty and Kimberly DuBord to Top Women Wealth Advisors List for 2022

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management (Cresset) Wealth Advisors W. Janet Dougherty, CFA, and Kimberly DuBord, CPWA, have been named to the Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2022. Dougherty ranked #14 and DuBord ranked #46 in Illinois on Forbes' annual list.
"We are immensely proud of Janet and Kimberly for their talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and steadfast commitment to help clients navigate the key financial moments of their lives. The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor recognition serves as testimony to their dedication," said Doug Regan, Founding Partner and Co-Chairman of Cresset.
The Forbes rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.
About Cresset
Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $23 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2022). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.
Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, LLC. Cresset Partners, LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, please visit https://cressetcapital.com.
CONTACT: Michael Walsh, 612-718-8952, mwalsh@cressetcapital.com
SOURCE CRESSET
