Aleut Receives Contract for Nationwide Depleted Uranium Sampling

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC (Aleut), a leading Alaska Native-owned environmental services firm, has received a contract to perform radiological sampling services at various U.S. Army sites throughout the United States to ensure compliance with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) licensing requirements.
Associated with the use of the Davy Crocket Weapon System, depleted uranium (DU) was found at 18 military installations at various places in United States including, among others, locations in Hawaii, Alaska, New Jersey, Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas.
Aleut, based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, will conduct routine sampling, provide data, and reports to assist the Army's compliance with NRC regulations and ensure that the DU is not migrating off-site.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), Aleut Federal, LLC, ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC, holds an NRC license permitting it to perform work associated with sampling and characterization, remediation, site preparation, construction, decommissioning, demolition, waste packaging, and disposition of environmental and radiological contaminants.
Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Kentucky the contract has a five-year period of performance, and follows Aleut's successful completion of a previous task order to perform similar environmental testing services.
"This contract stems from the work that we have been doing since 2019," said Darrin Lawrence, General Manager of ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC. "We are excited to continue to support the Army's mission to protect the public and environment."
ABOUT ALEUT
Formed in 2013, ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business providing environmental services to include radiological or hazardous contaminants and military munitions of concern. ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 12 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.
Contact: Berlyn Martin
Marketing Coordinator,
Aleut Federal, LLC
Phone: 586-337-5828
Email: berlyn.martin@aleutfederal.com
SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC
