Transamerica Bolsters Pooled Retirement Plan Offerings with the Acquisition of TAG Resources, LLC

BALTIMORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the expansion of its pooled retirement plan capabilities with the acquisition of TAG Resources, LLC, a leading retirement services company based in Knoxville, Tennessee. The addition of TAG's technology and service model will enable Transamerica to further expand its pooled retirement plan offerings to third party administrators (TPAs), financial advisors, broker-dealers, and defined contribution investment only (DCIO) exchange partners.

"TAG is recognized as a top innovator and is highly respected within the U.S. retirement plan market," said Kent Callahan, CEO of Transamerica's Workplace Solutions division. "The acquisition of TAG enables us to extend our leadership position in pooled plan solutions, while our commitment to single employer plans has never been stronger. We pioneered our custom recordkeeping system and sophisticated service model for pooled plans in 2001. Providing more state-of-the-art retirement plan solutions to small- and mid-sized employers will enable them to compete, hire and retain talent on equal footing with much larger employers. We're taking a bold step to redefine what small business retirement looks like in the future as we continue to close the retirement coverage gap in the U.S."

"We are proud to join Transamerica," noted Troy Tisue, President of TAG. "Transamerica's breadth of experience, extraordinary distribution footprint and outstanding network of third party administrator partners, combined with TAG's innovative technologies, will be a major advancement for the retirement services community."

TAG began operations in 2001, with a focus on offering plan administration to multiple employer plans, particularly in the professional employer organizations (PEO) market. Transamerica began working as a plan recordkeeper with TAG in 2010. In recent years, Transamerica and TAG have partnered with top distribution firms in the U.S. to bring innovative pooled plan solutions, including retirement plan exchanges, to the small-plan retirement market. TAG will continue to operate from Knoxville, Tennessee under its well-respected brand name.

"Transamerica and TAG are looking forward to combining the strengths of both companies for the benefit of our clients and their participants," noted Deb Rubin, Transamerica's Vice President and Managing Director for TPA Services and Pooled Plan Arrangements. "The third party administrators who are interested in pooled plan arrangements and who partner with Transamerica will benefit from the best practices and expertise our combined firms will be able to offer. Collectively, we will work together to close the retirement coverage gap for employees of small- and mid-size employers."

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com .

About TAG Resources, LLC

TAG Resources, LLC ("TAG") is a leading U.S. retirement services company based in Knoxville, Tennessee. TAG's management team has serviced the retirement plan industry for more than 100 years, collectively. TAG's mission is to provide all employees the opportunity to retire—this means constructing better programs and tools to achieve a fully-funded retirement. TAG has a culture of innovation that is unique in the retirement industry. TAG pioneered the service-pricing models which make 401(k) plans affordable for even the smallest employers. TAG's experience as a leader in Multiple Employer Plans includes enhancements that reduce the sponsor's administrative burden and provides fiduciary support. TAG's program enhances the affordability of plan sponsorship by employers, covers more Americans by providing a cost-effective voluntary retirement plan, and provides the opportunity for plan design mandates that enhance retirement readiness through increased savings rates. TAG's program includes a team of professionals who administer the plan, act on behalf of the adopting employer, and accept full accountability for the prudent management of the employer's retirement plan.

