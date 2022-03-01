Globee® Awards Issues call for International Business Nominations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. To celebrate achievements Globee Awards has introduced new commemorative items.
The Golden Bridge Awards® is the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world. Everyone deserves commendation for job well done. Identify, recognize, and nominate executives, professionals, and employees for their achievements no matter how small or large. There are many categories in which your organization, products and services, and the people behind their success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- People | Innovator, Lifetime Achievement, Maverick, and Women Awards Categories Group
- People | Entrepreneur Awards Categories Group
- People | Executive, Management, and Professionals Awards Categories Group
- People | Professional and Staffer (non-executive) of the Year
- New Product & Service Innovation | AI, Information Technology & Cyber Security Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Content Technologies and Information Management Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Education Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Energy/CleanTech Industry Awards categories
- New Product & Service Innovation | Health Care Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Industry and Vertical Markets Awards Categories Group
- New Product & Service Innovation | Best New Product or Service Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Company | Innovative Company of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Company | Best Company Awards Categories Group
- Company | Startup Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | People Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Creative | App & Mobile Website Awards Categories
- Creative | Live Events Awards Categories
- Creative | Publications and Print Awards Categories
- Creative | Digital and Online Campaign Awards Categories
- Creative | Video, Commercial, Advertising, and Film Awards Categories
- Creative | Web, Social Media, and Online Presence Awards Categories
- Creative | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | People Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Customer Success of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | People Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Information Technology Users | People Awards Categories Group
- Information Technology Users | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | People Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Milestone of the Year Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
Learn more about the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/judges/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
