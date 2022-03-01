Nacha Names Modern Treasury as a Preferred Partner for Payment Operations

HERNDON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Nacha announced it named Modern Treasury as a Preferred Partner for Payment Operations.

In becoming a Preferred Partner, Modern Treasury joins a select group of creators and entrepreneurs that Nacha recognizes for offering products and services aligned with Nacha's core strategies to advance the ACH Network.

Modern Treasury is a payment operations platform that has developed application programming interfaces (APIs) and software applications that directly integrate with bank accounts, enabling companies with high transaction volumes to write software that automates payments over the ACH Network. These tools allow businesses to process ACH payments quickly as well as automate payment reconciliation and accounting.

"More and more businesses are turning to the modern ACH Network to meet their payments needs. Nacha's Preferred Partners harness this growing demand for electronic payments by providing innovations that enable businesses and individuals to rely on the ACH Network to deliver their payments securely and safely," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "Today, we welcome Modern Treasury as our newest Preferred Partner for Payment Operations and are excited to see them work with other ACH Network participants to solve modern-day payment operation challenges."

"We built Modern Treasury to help companies move money with confidence," said Dimitri Dadiomov, Modern Treasury CEO and co-founder. "ACH is how the most important sectors of the economy move money, and we look forward to working with Nacha and their banking members to serve more customers as they modernize money movement."

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides payment operations software for companies, enabling teams to move and track money with confidence. Our tools automate the full cycle of money movement—from payment initiation, through approvals, to reconciliation. Using Modern Treasury products, innovators are reinventing the way businesses are built, run, and scaled. We are a catalyst for growth in the economy's most important sectors, from real estate and healthcare to education and financial services. Founded in 2018, San Francisco-based Modern Treasury is backed by Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://www.moderntreasury.com/.

