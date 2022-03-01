Insights on the Intracranial Aneurysm Global Market to 2026 - Featuring B. Braun, Johnson and Johnson and Medtronic Among Others

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market (2021-2026) by Type, Condition, Treatment Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The growing prevalence of strokes and hemorrhages followed by the increasing incidences of hypertension and artery wall disorders amongst the individuals are propelling the growth of the Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market. The increase in healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, rising sedentary lifestyle, and increasing chronic diseases are expected to fuel the market.

Similarly, the preference for minimally invasive procedures with the availability of medicines and devices boosts market growth further.

Additionally, the increasing healthcare funding by government bodies, the adoption of advanced technologies in medical devices, and the growing research and development activities are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.



However, high treatment costs and unrecognized brain aneurysm symptoms are likely to restrain the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is segmented further based on Type, Condition, Treatment Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Surgical Clipping, Endovascular Coiling, Flow Diverters, and Others.

By Condition, the market is classified as an Unruptured Aneurysm and Ruptured Aneurysm.

By Treatment Type, the market is classified as Medication and Surgery.

By End-user, the market is classified as Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Stryker Corp has launched its Surpass Evolve flow diverter (a 64-wire cobalt-chromium flow diverter) in the US for redirecting blood flow and handling aneurysm healing. - 24th August 2020

2. Raumedic introduces an intracranial pressure monitoring device - Raumed Home for patients seeking ICP monitoring at home. - 13th November 201

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Strokes and Hemorrhages

Increasing Incidence of Hypertension and Arteriosclerosis amongst Individuals

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Restraints

High Treatment Cost With High Risk of Aneurysm Recurrence

Unrecognized Symptoms of the Brain Aneurysm

Opportunities

Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Novel Devices

Increasing Healthcare Funding by Government Bodies

Rise in Research and Development Activities

Challenges

Commercialization of the Products in the Developing Economies

Companies Mentioned

Adeor Medical

B. Braun

Codman Neuro (Integra LifeSciences)

(Integra LifeSciences) DePuy Synthes

Evasc Medical Systems

Infrascan

Johnson and Johnson Services

Kaneka

Medtronic

Microport Scientific

MicroVention

Mizuho Medical

Orsan Medical Technologies

Penumbra

Raumedic

Sophysa

Spiegelberg (SHS Medizintechnik)

Stryker

Terumo

Vittamed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pk9oax

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets