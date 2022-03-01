Valued to be $386.7 Billion by 2026, Distributed Generation (DG) Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO , March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Distributed Generation (DG) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 16772

Companies: 52 - Players covered include ABB Limited; AES Distributed Energy; Ameresco, Inc.; Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.; Bergey WindPower Company; Bloom Energy Corporation; Canadian Solar Inc.; Capstone Turbine Corporation; Caterpillar, Inc.; Clarke Energy; Cummins, Inc.; E.ON SE; Flex Energy Solutions; FuelCell Energy, Inc.; GE Power; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; SMA Solar Technology AG; Vestas Wind Systems A/S; Wartsila Corporation; XZERES Wind Corp. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Technology (Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Other Technologies); Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid); End-Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach US$386.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Distributed generation, also termed as Embedded Generation refers to small-to-medium scale modular power generation plants that are embedded into the distribution network at a point closer to the site of consumption than the central station power generators. Liberalization and deregulation of energy markets, and the accelerated restructuring of electric power utilities, along with commercial factors such as simpler land acquisition, reduced construction time of modular distributed power generation modules, and lower transmission costs are primary factors driving the trend towards distributed power. The huge void created by power plant retirements in developed economies in North America and Western Europe, and the ever-growing requirement for electric power from populous emerging economies, is unlocking new opportunities for distributed power generation. Rapidly growing demand for energy worldwide and escalating cost of grid network expansion are fueling growth in the market. Also favoring the market is the growing success of R&D initiatives, demonstration projects and field trials, which are leading to a reduction in cost of distributed energy technologies and hence fueling their adoption. Renewable energy-based DG systems are expected to benefit from the rapidly rising awareness about the advantages of clean energy sources and their role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With governments promoting establishment of DG systems in residential, industrial and commercial applications, the market for DG is poised for growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distributed Generation (DG) estimated at US$245.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$386.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period. Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar PV Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Distributed Generation (DG) market. Distributed fuel cell generation systems, with their sophisticated attributes deliver low emissions, high reliability and help commercial customers save costs. Factors such as federal emission standards and deregulation of the energy industry spur growth in the segment. The adoption of strict regulations on carbon emissions, growing awareness about pollution attributed to conventional energy sources, and provision of financial incentives in the form of tax credits, rebates, net metering and feed-in-tariffs, are all leading to high growth in solar PV DG market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $97.7 Billion by 2026

The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 16% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$97.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Rising demand for energy from industrial, commercial and residential sectors is leading to strong growth of DG systems in the North America region. Favorable government policies, incentives such as tax credits and focus on renewable energy are expected to foster market growth. The macro goal of achieving a resilient energy union in the EU and the early mover advantage that the region experienced is expected to drive market expansion in Europe. The growing drive for rural electrification in developing economies is driving demand for distributed generation. The fast pace industrialization in developing economies and the rising demand for quality and reliable power from energy intensive industries are also enhancing importance of DG systems.

Wind Turbines Segment to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2026

Wind turbine technology is also expected to post strong growth in the years ahead, with increasing focus on environmental protection driving its adoption. Technological advancements that have decreased the cost and increased the size of large wind turbines, and favorable government policies have driven widespread installation of wind farms with large-scale wind turbines of range 1 to 10MW capacity in recent years. In the global Wind Turbines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34 Billion will reach a projected size of US$67.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2026. More

