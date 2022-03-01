Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Dell Technologies Inc & Microsoft Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 40% of the growth will originate from North America for the media asset management (MAM) solutions market. The US is the key market for the media asset management (MAM) solutions market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The willingness of hyper scalers to expand the network in the region will facilitate the media asset management (MAM) solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period. Technavio's latest offering, Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, challenges, trends, and market growth across various regions. The media asset management (MAM) solutions market value is set to grow by USD 6.51 billion from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 23.82%.
Media asset management (MAM) solutions market - Drivers & Challenges
The market is driven by factors such as the gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based mam solutions, increased use of mam solutions across the media and entertainment industry, and the increasing need to comply with asset management standards. However, data privacy and security concerns are hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The media asset management (MAM) solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as in terms of advanced and differentiated product offerings as well as through business expansions to compete in the market. The media asset management (mam) solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Bynder BV, Dalet SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Imagen Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), Sony Corp., and Video Stream Networks SL. To make the most of the opportunities and market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers MAM solutions under the eMAM cloud service.
- Bynder BV - The company offers MAM solutions under digital asset management software.
- Dalet SA - The company offers a MAM solution that offers a unique database, central content catalog, and end-to-e d toolset.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers MAM solutions under Dell EMC Isilon.
- Microsoft Corp - The company offers Imagen Pro as a MAM solution.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the media asset management (mam) solutions market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.82%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 6.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.66
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Bynder BV, Dalet SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Imagen Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), Sony Corp., and Video Stream Networks SL
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Software development process
2.2.3 Marketing and distribution
2.2.4 Post-selling services
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the global MAM solutions market
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- On-premise
- Cloud
Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.4.1 SaaS
5.4.2 IaaS
5.4.3 PaaS
Exhibit 20: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Drivers
8.1.1 Gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based MAM solutions
8.1.2 Increased use of MAM solutions across media and entertainment industry
8.1.3 Increasing need to comply with asset management standards
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns
8.2.2 Increasing availability of open-source MAM solutions
8.2.3 Bandwidth and connectivity issues
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising adoption of analytics to manage media assets
8.3.2 Increase in mobility solutions
8.3.3 Rising use of integrated MAM solutions
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Bynder BV
Exhibit 47: Bynder BV - Overview
Exhibit 48: Bynder BV - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Bynder BV - Key news
Exhibit 50: Bynder BV - Key offerings
10.5 Dalet SA
Exhibit 51: Dalet SA - Overview
Exhibit 52: Dalet SA - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Dalet SA - Key offerings
10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
10.7 Imagen Ltd.
Exhibit 59: Imagen Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Imagen Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Imagen Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 62: Imagen Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 Microsoft Corp.
Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Prime Focus Technologies (PFT)
Exhibit 73: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Overview
Exhibit 74: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Key news
Exhibit 76: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Key offerings
10.11 Sony Corp.
Exhibit 77: Sony Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Sony Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 80: Sony Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Sony Corp. - Segment focus
10.12 Video Stream Networks SL
Exhibit 82: Video Stream Networks SL - Overview
Exhibit 83: Video Stream Networks SL - Product and service
Exhibit 84: Video Stream Networks SL - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 88: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
