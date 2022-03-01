SJV Data Solutions and Accio Data Announce Release of SJV's National Criminal Solution on Accio's Background Screening Technology Platform

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SJV Data Solutions, the leading independent wholesale data provider in the background screening industry and Accio Data Solutions, a leading software provider for the pre-employment screening industry, announce immediate availability of SJVs National Criminal Data Solution on the Accio Enterprise background screening platform.

For years, Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) have used National Criminal Database searches as a litmus test to determine if a consumer might have a criminal record outside the jurisdictions where they have been known to live. CRAs agree that there have not been clear differentiators among the top providers of National Criminal data and that there was no transparency of information, a single solution that covers both national and local information, or enough flexibility to consume information exactly as they needed it to satisfy customer requirements.

SJV Data Solutions addresses those concerns head-on with their reimagined National Criminal Database solution, now available to Accio customers. As a result, CRAs on Accio's platform have access to national criminal data featuring over two billion unique criminal records derived from over 2,000 different municipalities at the County, State, and Federal levels across the United States, aggregated into an easily accessible format with flexible reporting. With over 90% population coverage, SJVs national criminal data is among the largest electronically available criminal records source in the country.

"We're excited to offer this seamlessly integrated solution to Accio's impressive roster of CRA clients," remarked Scott Vanek, founder, and chief executive officer of SJV. "The appeal of Accio's platform, with its focus on 24x7 access and automation, reinforces the value SJV offers with its National Criminal solution, so it's a big win for background screening companies."

SJV's revolutionary National Criminal solution is available immediately for existing and new CRA customers and places a premium on making National Criminal searches more efficient, comprehensive and customizable so that CRAs large and small can provide this service more competitively.

"SJV's solution couldn't come at a better time for the industry. Our robust integration with SJV ensures that our CRA partners will continue to enjoy the same reliable service and record formats in their database searches as they do with SJV's other offerings today," said Barry Boes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Accio Data.

About SJV Data Solutions:

SJV is revolutionizing how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make choices about hiring and maintaining their most valuable assets: people. Today, SJV leads the background screening data industry in innovation, using its proprietary technology to productize employment screening services and increase efficiency, integrity and insight for CRAs. SJV's six targeted data solutions — SJV Connect, Criminal Record Data, Resume Verification, Medical Compliance, International Data, and Continuous Criminal Monitoring — provide the most comprehensive screening profile and empower businesses through integrations with both proprietary and third-party background screening platforms. The entire SJV team is dedicated to creating the best products and to making the world a better-informed place. For more information, please visit https://www.sjvdata.com

About Accio Data:

Accio Data's infinitely scalable platform allows CRAs to automate or augment the screening process from order entry all the way to results delivery and billing. Any data provider using XML for information exchange can integrate with Accio Enterprise at no charge. Clients can log in, place orders and retrieve results. More than 2,000 powerful customization options provide configurability for multiple industries.

Accio Data is a member of the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA). For more information about Accio Enterprise, Accio CourtPro or to request a demo, visit http://www.acciodata.com or call (512) 858-9329 or email sales@acciodata.com.

