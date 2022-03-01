Avidon Health Announces Expansion of Health and Well-Being Courses Focused On Stress Management

CRANFORD, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidon Health, a leading provider of digital coaching solutions proven to break unhealthy habits for diverse populations, today announced the addition of stress management courses as part of Avidon Health's signature platform, Engagement Rx. The new content is available to health systems and employers to help address stress and other wellness topics. As individuals continue to grapple with pandemic-related issues, Avidon Health has seen an increased demand for resources pertaining to mental health.
"Substance use and burnout among individuals continues to climb and we want to be a resource to help people make healthy changes and improve their lives," said Clark Lagemann, co-CEO of Avidon Health. "Whether the factors contributing to stress are from work or home—our courses make it easy to make positive changes that improve wellbeing."
Our new courses incorporate microlearning, which is a type of instructional training that breaks our research-driven content down into bite-sized, self-paced segments to engage participants and promote the adoption of behaviors that improve health and well-being. Participants are empowered to learn at their own pace when it's convenient to them and achieve long-term mastery of a given subject.
"All of our courses are grounded in more than 20 years of experience and deep expertise in behavior change, and they work phenomenally well," said Tim Aumueller, co-chief executive officer at Avidon Health. "In an effort to reach more people and change more lives, we've designed these additional courses using a new, modern approach. They deliver the same research-driven content as our traditional courses, but with greater flexibility and accessibility, including translation into 14 languages."
Currently, there are four courses available in this format, including Healthy Weight, Nutrition, and the newly added Stress 101 and Advanced Stress Management. Each course incorporates videos, articles and evaluations to hold participants' interest to help important concepts stick for the long-term. This increase in engagement is also designed to improve completion and retention rates.
New courses in this new format are being released approximately every three months. To learn more, please visit https://go.avidonhealth.com/microlearning-courses-overview.
About Avidon Health:
Launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, Avidon Health is a team of behavior change experts who are passionate about providing health strategies that empower people to make positive life changes. Avidon's proprietary digital health platform, Engagement RxTM, is a dynamic content and coaching solution that helps drive engagement and behavior change for diverse populations at scale. We use cognitive behavioral training and technology that focuses on the individual, not just their condition, to create lasting outcomes. We also provide care team resources including staff, our Coach+ CRM, and comprehensive team training. Learn more at www.avidonhealth.com.
SOURCE Avidon Health
