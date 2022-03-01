AJC Launches #StandWithUkraine Fund to Provide Urgent Humanitarian Relief

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC), the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, launched today AJC's Emergency #StandWithUkraine Fund to assist Ukrainian refugees and to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine following Russia's unprovoked, violent invasion.
"As the people of Ukraine undertake a heroic stand in their fight for freedom, it's up to us to do whatever we possibly can to assist," said AJC CEO David Harris. "The stakes could not be higher. As a frequent visitor, and having just traveled to Kyiv on a solidarity mission in January, I believe in the critical importance of a free, independent, and democratic Ukraine."
AJC's Emergency #StandWithUkraine fund is consistent with the organization's longstanding tradition of providing assistance when possible in dire situations. AJC is in touch with a number of key Ukrainian, Israeli, and Jewish partners to determine how best to assist.
To date, an estimated 500,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with an untold number of Ukrainians displaced within their homeland.
In 1991, AJC became the first Jewish organization outside Ukraine to call on President George H.W. Bush to recognize the country's independence from Moscow. Since then, AJC has stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and staunchly supported a free and democratic Ukraine, including becoming the only group in the world to set up a temporary office in Kyiv during the Maidan Revolution in 2014.
In addition to establishing a humanitarian relief fund, AJC is calling on Congress to work with the administration to impose ever more punitive sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Visit AJC.org/Support-Ukraine for more information and to donate.
SOURCE American Jewish Committee
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.