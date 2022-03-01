Arkells, Avril Lavigne, Charlotte Cardin and Mustafa to perform at The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast, live on CBC

Tickets to the JUNO Awards go on sale Friday, March 4 and are available online at ticketmaster.ca/junos

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the first round of confirmed artists set to perform at The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast, hosted by Simu Liu. The first in-person JUNO Awards since 2019, this year's open-air event will feature highly anticipated performances from Canada's favourite touring band and Budweiser Stage mainstays Arkells, pop punk icon Avril Lavigne, Montreal music maven Charlotte Cardin and acclaimed singer, songwriter and poet Mustafa. The remaining performances will be announced in the coming weeks and span many genres and styles. The show will be held at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15 and broadcast and streamed live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Tickets for The 2022 JUNO Awards start at $39.95 and go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos.

Taking part in the packed showcase are the seven-time JUNO Award winners, Arkells, who will delight audiences once again as they return to Budweiser Stage. The Hamilton-raised legends are nominated for Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Rock Album of the Year.

Canada's pop punk princess Avril Lavigne will make a triumphant return to the JUNOS stage for the first time since 2008, with a special performance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her hit debut studio album Let Go.

Montreal born artist and JUNO Award nominee Charlotte Cardin will take the JUNOS stage this year, in the midst of her highly successful North American tour. Charlotte leads with six JUNO Award nominations including TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Pop Album of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Mustafa will make his JUNO Awards performance debut this year after receiving his first nominations for Alternative Album Of The Year Presented by Long & Mcquade Musical Instruments and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN.

