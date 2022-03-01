Rush Street Ventures Announces its Control Investment in Harmonic Heating & Air Conditioning and Harmonic Home Services

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rush Street Ventures ("RSV"), a private investment firm, today announced a controlling investment in Harmonic Heating & Air Conditioning and Harmonic Home Services in partnership with Jeremy Hesselink, the Company's founder and CEO, and its management team.
Founded in 2013, Harmonic provides heating, air conditioning, electrical, home renovation and handyman services to commercial and residential customers in Naperville, Illinois and surrounding suburbs.
Mr. Hesselink will continue to lead Harmonic as President and CEO, and as a member of the Board of Directors. "I'm excited to partner with Rush Street Ventures to continue providing our customers with high-quality service. We now have the right team in place that can focus on accretive acquisitions, including other HVAC companies and adjacent services, that complement Harmonic's existing customer base," said Hesselink.
"We invested in Harmonic and its team to help broaden the Company's services and geography, while maintaining its top-rated customer service and strong company culture. Harmonic is unique in that it operates like a much larger company with an incredible track record of customer loyalty, employee engagement and business growth. We look forward to working with Jeremy and the team," said Zach Kronon, Director at Rush Street Ventures.
First American Bank provided financing for the transaction. Thompson Coburn LLP served as legal advisor to Rush Street Ventures. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Rush Street Ventures
Rush Street Ventures (RSV) is the private investment arm of Rush Street Capital, a middle-market investment banking firm. With offices in Chicago and Phoenix, RSV is focused on partnering with exceptional management teams that operate industrial, manufacturing, and tech-enabled business services companies. With an experienced team of investors, entrepreneurs and finance professionals, Rush Street is focused on building long-term relationships and investments. For more information about Rush Street Ventures please visit http://www.rushstreetventures.com.
Rush Street Capital | 231 S LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60604
Media Contact
Zach Kronon, Rush Street Ventures, 1 (312) 636-7274, zkronon@rushstreetcapital.com
SOURCE Rush Street Ventures
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
