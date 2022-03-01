Improving Further Expands into Canada with Acquisition of YoppWorks

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a modern digital services company, has acquired YoppWorks, an application development consulting company specializing in digital transformation and Cloud native modernization, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. The transaction is expected to increase Improving's annualized revenue significantly, resulting in a collective annualized revenue exceeding $200 million, and will further expand its geographic reach within the Canadian market.
Through Improving's innovative "Enterprise Strategy," which places a focus on merging technology service companies that share a commitment to building trust, delivering excellence, and cultivating culture, the YoppWorks leadership team will remain intact and continue to operate and grow the business, while now having access to the full range of services provided by Improving's collective offerings.
"We have consistently been impressed with the YoppWorks team and their commitment to delivering innovation to their customers," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "There is an incredible alignment between our two companies on business philosophy and company culture, and we couldn't be more excited to bring them into the Improving brand."
"This is a very exciting announcement," states Jack Gulas, CEO of YoppWorks. "We have experienced tremendous growth over the past year and joining the Improving team will provide us with the structure to continue to scale our business and to offer our customers new service offerings. The Improving culture is amazing and very similar to YoppWorks and I see this as a 1+1=3 for all our team members and customers."
About Improving
Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile and Microsoft (.NET). In 2018, Improving announced their partnership with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 15 offices across the United States, Canada, and nearshore development offices in Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/
About YoppWorks
YoppWorks is a digital solutions firm based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, focused on digital transformation through building new applications utilizing the latest Cloud technology. They specialize in Scala programming, Akka Open Source, cloud native technologies and the application of the Reactive Architecture. YoppWorks is proud to be partnered with Lightbend and Google Cloud. Established in 2016, YoppWorks has been empowering enterprise innovation and bringing modern IT solutions to their customers. To learn more about YoppWorks, visit https://yoppworks.com
